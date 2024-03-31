What was Chance Perdomo’s cause of death?

On March 30, 2024, the world was taken by surprise by the death of Chance Perdomo, who passed away at the young age of 27. Perdomo was known for his roles in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Boys’ spinoff Gen V.

Born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, Perdomo’s family later moved to Southampton, England, where he pursued his passion for acting. Perdomo’s career began with appearances in various television shows and short films before he gained widespread recognition for his role as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. His performance was praised for its depth and complexity, earning him a devoted fan base.

In 2023, Perdomo starred as the metal-bending hero in training Andre Anderson in Gen V, further showcasing his talent and versatility as a performer. His untimely death has left a void in the entertainment industry, as he was seen as a rising star with a promising career ahead of him.

How did Chance Perdomo die?

Image via Prime Video

Perdomo’s publicist confirmed the tragic news of his death, expressing deep sorrow and asking for privacy for Perdomo’s family as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother. The announcement tells fans the young star was a fatal victim of a motorcycle accident.

Following Perdomo’s heartbreaking accident, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this death. Perdomo was reportedly the only individual involved in the accident, but the location and cause of the crash have not been disclosed. While there’s been no indication of foul play, the details that led to this devastating accident will only be known after the police provide an official statement.

Perdomo was supposed to return for the second season of Gen V, which was already in development. Following his death, production of the TV show was halted, with Gen V’s producers releasing a touching statement about the void the young actor left behind.

Despite his young age, Perdomo had already significantly impacted the entertainment world, earning praise for all his roles. The actor was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role BAFTA after his appearance in the TV movie Killed by My Debt.

While Perdomo’s passing is incredibly tragic, his memory will live on through his work. His exceptional work will remain a testament to the young star’s talent and dedication to his craft. We give Perdomo’s family and close friends condolences and hope fans will respect their mourning time by giving them the privacy they deserve during this difficult time.