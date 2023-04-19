What does the future hold for ‘The Mandalorian’ after the epic season 3 finale?

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 finale

The Mandalorian season 3 is now complete. Though there were a couple of bumps along the way, we think the third season was a success. The new status quo in the galaxy is that Moff Gideon has been defeated, Bo-Katan has retaken Mandalore, and Din Djarin has formally adopted Grogu as his son – and he’s now renamed Din Grogu.

So where do we go from here? The season wraps up by setting up a brand new set of adventures for the Din family, and with their role in liberating Mandalore now complete, they can focus on themselves. Din has set himself a mission of completing Din Grogu’s Mandalorian training by traveling across the galaxy, and to do he’s unofficially aligned himself with the New Republic to track down Imperial remnants “on a case-by-case basis”.

So how might season four play out, and will Din and Grogu appear in any other upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies? We strongly suspect that, as per Din’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, he’ll show up in either Ahsoka or Skeleton Crew sometime in the next year.

The characters already have links with Ahsoka Tano after the season two episode “The Jedi,“ and their new job tracking down Imperials may well put them on the trail of the returning Grand Admiral Thrawn. On top of that, Din clearly recognizes that Grogu’s powerful abilities with the Force should be honed, and other than Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka is one of the few people in the galaxy with the knowledge to help.

We don’t know as much about Skeleton Crew, though Favreau and Fioni have confirmed that it takes place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, so there’s the possibility the pair could also make a cameo there too. We can definitively say that The Mandalorian characters won’t be in The Acolyte though, as this is set in the High Republic era long before The Phantom Menace.

Beyond all that, there’s Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Mandoverse” theatrical movie that’ll “close out the interconnected stories,” and sounds like an MCU-style team-up featuring characters from across the Disney Plus shows. As the leading lights of the Disney Plus lineup, Din and Grogu are guaranteed to play a major role, with the story said to “focus on the New Republic”. There’s no release window, but it won’t arrive before summer 2026 at the earliest, so there may just be time to squeeze in The Mandalorian season four before then.

Either way, season 3 has closed out by delivering a blank slate for Din and Grogu and as the credits roll we’re missing them already.