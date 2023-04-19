‘The Mandalorian’ fans’ hearts melt after an epic season finale

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 finale

The Mandalorian season three finale – “The Return” – has just released on Disney Plus, and delivers a satisfying and explosive finale to plotlines that have been developing across all three runs. The core of the story is a battle for Mandalore, with Bo-Katan and Din Djarin’s forces on one side, with Moff Gideon’s knockoff Mandotroopers on the other.

The result is wall-to-wall action, squeezing in a number of truly badass fight sequences showing exactly how deadly Din Djarin can be, even when he’s stripped of his equipment and outnumbered. After the dust has settled, though, there’s a truly heartwarming moment that already has fans reaching for their handkerchiefs

Din says that Grogu has proved himself in battle and is ready to be officially baptized as a Mandalorian, though the Armorer says he can’t yet as he can’t speak the words of the Creed. Din settles for the next best thing, formally adopting Grogu as his son. Grogu is now Din Grogu, and they are officially father and son. Excuse me, there must be… some *sniff* dust in the room.

Star Wars fans are over the twin moons:

the mandalorian spoilers

.

.

.

“You are now Din Grogu. Mandalorian apprentice.” pic.twitter.com/OoRv3JSEzi — lara (@kotefett) April 19, 2023

We can’t believe it’s going to be another few years before they’re back:

DIN GROGU pic.twitter.com/774G8kPHDV — raggedyhiip + DIN GROGU⁷ (@raggedyhiip) April 19, 2023

Father and son, for realsies now!

DIN GROGU 🥹🥹🥹🥹 — nani 🇦🇷 mando spoilers (@luclercs) April 19, 2023

And they have a cute little homestead to call their own:

#TheMandalorian spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

it’s so cute that din and grogu have their own little home together 😭 pic.twitter.com/iaRynMEBe4 — v (@chrrywitch) April 19, 2023

How can this damn puppet manipulate our emotions so easily?!

The future for Mando and Son Inc. is now looking bright. They’re contracted to work for the New Republic eliminating Imperial remnants, have a home of their own, and Din can continue training Din Grogu in the ways of the Mandalore.

Everyone say it together! “This is the way!”