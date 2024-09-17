What happened to Amber Portwood’s fiancé?

The recent level of drama in the Teen Mom sphere has been enough to rival any soap opera. The latest addition to the chaos? Teen Mom star Amber Portwood‘s engagement to Gary Wayt has come to an abrupt end. The couple’s relationship, which began on a dating app earlier this year, took a nosedive following a bizarre disappearance that left fans and family members scratching their heads.

The trouble started when Portwood and Wayt traveled to North Carolina for her brother’s wedding. But what should have been a happy occasion turned into a nightmare scenario. After an “emotional” conversation on June 9th, Wayt seemingly vanished into thin air, leaving behind his cell phone and a very distraught Portwood.

Where did Amber Portwood’s boyfriend disappear after a heated argument?

As days passed without any sign of Wayt, Portwood found herself at the center of a nationwide manhunt. She reported him missing, and the Bryson City Police Department took to Facebook to spread the word. Meanwhile, Portwood was reportedly “beside herself” with worry, probably wondering if this was karma for all those Teen Mom drama-filled years.

The disappearance took its toll on Portwood, as revealed by her Teen Mom co-star Maci McKinney. In an exclusive clip from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, McKinney described Portwood’s state as “beyond” and “so bad.” The usually tough-as-nails Portwood was seen breaking down in tears when surveillance footage showed Wayt in New Mexico, a whopping 900 miles from where he was last seen.

So, we finally know the reason Gary Wayt left Amber Portwood suddenly after they attended a wedding together this June: his dad read her Wikipedia page. 💀 #teenmom pic.twitter.com/Zo5b3171yQ — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 15, 2024

“So many days, I just didn’t even know if he was alive or not,” Portwood confessed to McKinney, giving us a rare glimpse of vulnerability from the reality TV star.

After five nail-biting days, Wayt was finally found on June 14. But if you thought this was the end of the drama, think again. Just over a week later, the couple called off their engagement. It seems that Wayt’s disappearing act was the final straw in their relationship.

An insider spilled the tea to Us Weekly.

“They’ve decided that it’s over between them and their engagement is off. They have too much to overcome to move forward together.”

The source added that Portwood had taken off her engagement ring, calling it “the best thing.” Apparently, Wayt’s family had been doing some online sleuthing about Portwood’s past, and not everything they found was rainbows and unicorns.

This created some “family tension,” because as much as we’d love to sympathize with Portwood and ignore her messy past, we have to admit that she’s been involved in more than her fair share of less than savory situations. The woman seems to be a magnet for dysfunction.

Portwood, ever the optimist (or glutton for punishment), tried to defend her relationship during the ordeal. In a tearful YouTube Live on June 11, she insisted “there was not a big blowout fight” and described their relationship as “wonderful.” Well, that aged like milk, didn’t it?

As if all this wasn’t enough, Portwood is also dealing with drama on the Teen Mom front. Rumors are swirling that she refused to participate in the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion, supposedly unwilling to share the stage with her ex, Gary Shirley. With ongoing custody battles and adoption discussions, it seems Portwood can’t catch a break.

💀Amber Portwood's ex Gary Wayt (Gary 2.0) has been spotted on a dating app in a new city!#teenmom pic.twitter.com/T8hPi20wCM — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 9, 2024

So, what’s next for Amber Portwood? As she picks up the pieces of yet another failed relationship, one can’t help but wonder whether the seventh time will be the charm in her search for love. Or perhaps it’s time for her to take a break from the dating scene and focus on some much-needed self-care (and her daughter). Either way, we’ll be watching.

