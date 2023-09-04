What Happened to Brett Brown From ‘Love is Blind?’

Warning: This article contains Love Is Blind Season 4: After the Altar spoilers.

One year later, Netflix caught up with the cast of season four in the series special Love is Blind: After the Altar. You may remember Brett Brown for his search for last-minute pant alterations on his wedding day. In his defense, he wanted to look good, and in the end, it all worked out when both he and Tiffany Pennywell said yes at the altar.

During the premiere of the Netflix’s Love is Blind special, fans got a peek into what the Nike design director’s life is like these days. If you haven’t caught up on the show, you may want to stop reading here. We’re diving into “Bougie Brett’s” relationship with Tiffany, whether he stays in touch with the cast, and other spoilers from the show!

Is Brett still married?

In short, yes! After the Altar kicked off by sharing what Brett and Tiffany have been up to during their first year as a couple. They revealed that after their wedding, they moved to Portland for Brett’s job, which was a bit of an adjustment for Tiffany. While she misses Seattle, she says she’s in her “soft girl era” and is focused on wellness and self-care.

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary

In an Instagram post from May, Tiffany shared that the two kicked off their anniversary weekend with a Lakers game. Netflix hooked them up with a private suite where they got to see game 3 of the NBA playoffs. Brett and Tiffany also celebrated their anniversary with the other Love is Blind cast members who said “I do” during a special dinner.

During the dinner with Zach Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Kwame Appiah, and Chelsea Griffin, the couples reflected on their first year together. After Zach was kind enough to point it out to everyone, Brett adorably picked food from Tiffany’s teeth, showing just how far they’ve come in just 12 months.

Brett and Tiffany love to travel

Brett and Tiffany truly connected as a couple after the cameras were gone. She shared with the other couples that Brett planned a private dinner on the beach during a trip to Cabo, creating a memorable moment for the two. It was the first trip during which the two were alone.

Tiffany shared some details about the trip to People, saying:

“That actually felt like the honeymoon. To be completely alone and disconnected with my person and do a lot of romantic things together. We had this romantic dinner on the beach …We took a boat out to Lover’s Beach, did a sunset cruise. So it was good because we were just able to connect with one another.”

While Tiffany may have loved Cabo, Brett shared with the cast that his wife surprised him with a trip to Colombia! It was one of his favorite moments in their relationship, as no one had ever planned a trip just for him before.

Brett stays in touch with the other cast members

In addition to the married couples, Brett also stays in touch with his other friends from The Pods. On the second episode of After the Alter, Brett meets up with Marshall Gaze, where he and Tiffany get to meet the new woman in Marshall’s life.

Later in the episode, Brett helps Zach organize a friendly flag football game with the rest of the cast, during which he’s organizing teams and positions. The only drama he’s worried about is between Marshall, Jackie, and Josh, but everyone who saw Love is Blind: Life After the Altar knows how that went.

Brett’s heartwarming speech

After the football game, the cast got together for drinks and food, where people could hash out their beef. However, rising above it all, Brett made a heartwarming speech that moved the audience.

“We all played a football game today. Honestly, I did not care about winning or losing. I think it was just a good space to bring people together … I’m a big believer in everything in life happens for a reason. Obviously, we all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love, and I think that all of us walked away with whatever our experience was. For some people it was love, and for some people it was friendship, it was growth. We are all, believe it or not, forever linked in our lives … And I hope moving forward for everybody here, it’s all love and nothing but positive energy.”

Everyone cheered, but of course, the drama persisted. However, the sky is the limit for Brett, as he surrounds himself with positive people and an incredible wife!