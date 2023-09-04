What Happened to Monica Rodriguez From ‘Love Is Blind?’

Monica's story about her time in The Pods caused more drama than she bargained for.

Warning: This article contains Love Is Blind Season 4: After the Altar spoilers.

Even though Monica Rodriguez didn’t get much screen time when season 4 of Love is Blind first aired in March, she certainly made up for it on Netflix’s After the Altar special. The special, which consists of three episodes, follows up with the couples one year later.

It just premiered on Sept. 1, so if you haven’t had the chance to watch it yet, you may want to stop reading! There are spoilers ahead regarding Monica’s connection to another couple on the show and a blowout between them in the third episode.

Monica’s engagement never made the show

Like with most reality shows, a lot happened in the pods that audiences never saw. After season 4 of Love is Blind aired, the media reported that a few engagements didn’t make the show, including Monica’s engagement to Josh Demas. You might remember Josh for drunkenly confessing his feelings for Jackie Bonds, which resulted in her leaving fiancé Marshall Glaze.

So, after the reunion episode aired on Netflix, Monica took to Instagram to share her engagement story:

Her post included a picture of her engagement ring, a photo of her holding a rose, and a screenshot from an article mentioning the proposals that didn’t air on the show. Notice how she didn’t name Josh or even allude to who she got engaged to? Despite Monica’s respect for Josh’s privacy, the post upset him, and the tension came to a head when the cast reunited to film Afer the Altar.

Jackie calls Monica’s post ‘messy’

Prior to this drama, Jackie and Monica were close friends. Even though Monica told Jackie about the post before it went live, Josh’s reaction seemed to lead to tension between the former friends. The two discuss what happened at the cast reunion in the third episode, “Settling Scores.”

The conversation starts off with Monica telling Jackie that she’s hurt but loves her, and is confused about what went wrong. When she brings up the post, Jackie makes it clear that she’s not mad about what Monica wrote but because “the blogs are messy about it.” To this, Monica defends herself, offering to show “receipts” to prove she never spoke to any blogs. Jackie simply cries and tells Monica she loves her but doesn’t offer more of an explanation.

Jackie accuses Monica of being ‘vindictive’

In a private conversation with cameras, Jackie reveals the real issue she has with Monica, and it’s Josh.

“Everybody deserves to have their story told. I’m not clowning her for that. I’m not upset with her for that. Voice it, that’s fine. But don’t be messy about it. Don’t be, like, vindictive. Don’t throw shade or anything. Just say what you need to and go. I’mma always pick my man, regardless. I’mma always ride with my man, whether he’s right or wrong. I have to. That’s just how it is.”

Even though Jackie never shares what was “vindictive” about the post, Monica suspects her friend is pushing her away because of Josh and makes some valid points. “You should never have to choose between who you’re with and your best friend,” she says to Jackie, “otherwise, you’re with the wrong guy.”

Even though Monica only wants to make peace, things get worse when they invite Josh into the conversation.

Josh accuses Monica of “clout chasing”

As soon as Josh enters the conversation, things get heated. Jackie puts her head down without saying a word while Josh and Monica go back and forth. According to Josh, his issue is with the fact that Monica didn’t delete the comments on the post that spoke negatively about him. When she points out that there are a lot of comments and she’s not monitoring them because she doesn’t have the time, Josh accuses her of leaving them up for clout.

If you’re confused, you’re not alone. It’s pretty obvious by their bickering that Josh and Monica can’t be in the same room together, likely putting Jackie in the middle of a lot of drama this past year. The argument ends with Monica calling Josh a child and Jackie taking off her microphone and leaving, with Josh following soon after.

Things don’t look good for Monica and Jackie’s friendship

Even though Love is Blind: After the Altar didn’t offer a follow-up on Monica and Jackie’s friendship, it looks like it’s over for the pod besties. Jackie’s above post about the special airing on Netflix alluded to heartbreak that may be referring to her friendship with Monica.

Additionally, Jackie no longer follows Monica on Instagram, offering more evidence that she has chosen Josh over her friend.