When is ‘Love is Blind’ season 5 coming out?

The new season of the hit dating show will be coming to Netflix sooner than everyone expected.

Just months after season four of Love is Blind wowed viewers, Netflix has proudly announced that season five has been filmed and is coming to screens very soon.

Fans of the hit dating show will be able to get their fix of romance, drama, and maybe even some more wedding bells on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. There will be 10 episodes in season five but Netflix is doing a staggered release. Four episodes will be available to start with, but viewers will have to wait till Oct.13 for the season finale.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have both been confirmed as hosts for the new season. This is despite the backlash from some fans against Vanessa over her treatment of Marshall in season four. An online petition calling for their removal has gained over 45,000 signatures, claiming that both hosts are “pretty useless and out of place” and direct “much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants.”

No official trailer has been released, but Netflix has posted a first look teaser.

While the hosts may not be to everyone’s taste, fans can expect a new batch of lovestruck hopefuls in season five, including one potential couple with a divorced woman and man who was previously engaged.

The first four seasons of Love is Blind are currently available on Netflix. But if you cannot wait for new content, After the Altar is out Sept. 1. This special three-part series will tell you all about where the couples from season four are today.