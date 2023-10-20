What happened to Dave on ‘Storage Wars?’ Why Dave Hester was fired, explained

Storage Wars has undoubtedly made its dent in entertainment. It is one of the most captivating reality TV shows on A&E thanks to its unique premise revolving around bidding abandoned lots. With a cast filled with ambitious and money-hungry bidders, this series immediately captured audiences’ attention with its constant quarrels, fierce competition, and astonishing discoveries in every single episode.

Personally, I couldn’t resist trying to guess the prices of each storage unit and predicting the ultimate winner, and I’m sure I wasn’t alone in this.

However, in season four, Storage Wars fans bid farewell to several cast members, triggering a wave of instability within the main lineup. During season 15, Storage Wars brought back some famous members from earlier seasons, including Barry Weiss. Even though Weiss had previously called it quits in 2015, the allure of the bidding thrill drew him back.

Unfortunately, one notable presence, the self-proclaimed villain of Storage Wars, Dave Hester, is noticeably absent, and here’s why he may never return.

Why did Dave Hester leave ‘Storage Wars’?

Hester’s departure from the show occurred during season four, thus making the show lose one of its wealthiest bidders on the channel. Unfortunately, the reason behind his journey on Storage Wars coming to an end is that he claims the show was scripted. This revelation sparked a legal battle between Hester and the network, resulting in a back-and-forth lawsuit.

According to Business Insider, David’s suit claimed, “The truth is that Defendants regularly salt or plant the storage lockers that are the subject of the auctions portrayed on the Series with valuable or unusual items to create drama and suspense for the show.” Ultimately, he explained that he was “not comfortable participating in this charade.” Unhappy regarding the lawsuit, during the fourth season, the channel terminated Hester’s contract.

The reality star then filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the production company, Original Productions, as well as A&E Network, for $750,000 in damages. This consistent back and forth in the legal field led the two parties to battle it in court, and after some time and with one claim won against the channel, the A&E and Hester finally settled the case.

In the end, Hester did not ever return to Storage Wars, bidding one last “YUP!” in 2015.

What has Dave Hester done since leaving Storage Wars?

Following his departure from the show, Hester embarked on a new venture by establishing an independent auctioneering and consulting business. Embracing a semi-retirement lifestyle, he dedicated his time to growing his business, writing e-books, and indulging in leisurely activities, away from the limelight.

In 2018, he suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke while he was asleep. Thankfully, he seems to have made a full recovery and continues to be active on social media. He shares his charity involvements, such as with the Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership, as well as his recent food outings.