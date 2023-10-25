What happened to Emily Simpson from ‘Real Housewives of Orange County?’

Emily Simpson of the Real Housewives Of Orange County is no stranger to drama, but these days, she’s making headlines for a more positive reason. After experiencing backlash when she joined the show back in 2018, both Emily and her husband, Shane, have since become fan favorites. However, her recent lifestyle change has left some fans feeling betrayed.

Emily Simpson didn’t like her RHOC promo pictures

While looking at photos taken to promote season 17 of the Real Housewives Of Orange County in November of 2022, Emily noticed she had gained some weight during filming. She described the events when she appeared on the Tamron Hall Show in September, saying:

“We filmed for four months, and then in November, we did the promo shots … and the producer, or you know our showrunner, took photos with his iPhone, and he texted them to me, and I looked at it, and honestly, I just couldn’t even recognize myself. I had gained a lot of weight during filming, and by the time it rolled around till the end of the season and he sent me those, it really, it made me sad.”

RHOC’s Emily Simpson hit the gym

After a trip to her doctor, Emily realized it was time for a change. She began using Ozempic, which is a prescription medication and, somewhat problematically, the latest craze among celebrities. She also hired a personal trainer, got liposuction, and changed her eating habits.

On July 15, Emily shared details about her diet in an ask-me-anything session on Instagram. According to Bravo, she revealed:

“I struggled with ‘mindless eating.’ I honestly never paid much attention to what I ate and I never planned meals. I would eat mindlessly all day and then think I never ate anything.”

Now 40 pounds lighter, the reality star is receiving hate from fans.

RHOC fans are upset over Emily Simpson’s weight loss

After sharing a slimmed-down photo with her kids on Instagram, Emily’s followers had a lot to say about her new look. While many comments support her new healthy lifestyle, there are a lot that don’t. Fans almost seem betrayed by her transformation, posting comments like, “Why? You were the one person who represented a real woman,” and “I was so confident you wouldn’t buy into the Ozempic cult.”

The reality star was particularly bothered by the comment claiming she no longer represents “a real woman.” She addressed the haters on the Tamron Hall Show, stating:

“I’m not a real woman now? I’m the same person, same wife, mother to my children. I didn’t change my personality.”

Emily doesn’t seem to be bothered by the backlash, though, and continues to share her fitness journey with her followers online.