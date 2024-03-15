What happened to Flo from Progressive?

Very few spokespersons and commercial celebrities seem to evoke as much popularity and attention as Flo. Notably seen as the long-time fictional saleswoman for insurance company Progressive, it’s worth noting that the ever-present favor surrounding Flo has been rampant since the late-2000s.

Introduced to eagle-eyed television viewers and Progressive customers back in 2008, Flo, who is portrayed by comedian Stephanie Courtney, has consistently been included in various ads and commercials for the insurance business as its decorated mascot. From the initial jump, Flo quickly became a cultural icon and a widespread phenomenon — with the fictional figure even going as far as becoming a popular Halloween costume over the years.

Flash forward to 2024, people all around the nation (and Progressive customers, of course) are wondering if Courtney is still involved with Progressive, and if Flo still remains as the company’s spokesperson.

So, what happened to Flo?

With 94 appearances in Progressive commercials under her belt, it certainly comes as no surprise that Flo remains just as popular as ever. That being said, her recent absence from a notable Progressive commercial has some folks worried. In addition, a bouncy rumor has made its rounds online, from low-key publications to Business Insider, about the possibility of Flo being given the “ax” from commercials.

Luckily, it appears as though that rumor is nothing but just a rumor. In fact, Courtney / Flo was just included in a commercial for Progressive just a few months back. Additionally, Progressive itself has yet to release a statement that the company would be cutting ties with Courtney, so it looks as though the Flo character is here to stay — much to the delight of us all.