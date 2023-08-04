The 25th season of Big Brother is upon us after last night’s big premiere, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most interesting yet. With 16 contestants — scratch that, 17 after last night’s episode brought Surivivor legend Cirie Fields, and Jared’s mom, into the mix — all hoping to take home that $750,000 cash prize without embarrassing themselves too much on television, it’s bound to get crazy. Season 25 is already introducing new twists that are sure to shake up the season with the introduction of the Scramble-verse and the Time Laser.

Even Big Brother couldn’t resist the pull of the multiverse, and depending on how the show interprets the Time Laser’s powers, it looks like we might also see some familiar faces returning to the house. We just saw Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes break into the house to activate the Time Laser. If there’s one thing Big Brother fans love, it’s speculating, and we’re already wondering what other former houseguests could potentially return this season.

One such houseguest is Frenchie French, a farmer from Tennessee who got so caught up in the excitement of the game he ended up playing it too hard. Given the twist, could the season 23 contestant come back this season?

What went wrong with Frenchie?

Image via CBS

Like many Big Brother houseguests in recent years, Frenchie is a superfan of the show. It’s much easier to watch Big Brother from your couch while imagining yourself on the show than it is to actually compete and win the whole thing; and Frenchie learned this firsthand when he got evicted the week after he was made HOH. Frenchie entered the house hot, winning his first two competitions (and even an unofficial third competition which would have given him and his team safety for an additional week), but this winning streak also made him a target for the other houseguests.

Ultimately, Frenchie’s experience as a longtime fan of the show and the stress of actually playing in the competition would be his downfall. In an interview with Us Weekly shortly after his eviction, he told the publication he came into the show with a list of things he wanted to see that season. That failure to live in the moment, while exciting, cost him his game.

Frenchie proved fast at making friends early in the game, but promised safety he couldn’t provide to other houseguests. He stretched himself too thin and turned even his strongest allies against him when he went against his vow of not eliminating women early in the game by targeting Christian and Alyssa. Frenchie further dug himself into a hole by then targeting Travis, to whom he had also promised safety earlier in the week.

By the time Kyland won HOH, Frenchie was already an evicted man. After alternating between making more promises he likely couldn’t deliver and accepting he was leaving the house, Frenchie was ultimately evicted by an 11-1 vote. Frenchie acknowledged he let the atmosphere get the best of him but still had a good time on the show, telling Us Weekly, “It was a roller coaster and wild, for sure. But it was fun.” Better luck next time Frenchie!