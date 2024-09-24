Season 5 of 911 Lone Star kicked off with a bang, but the question on every fan’s mind was how the show would explain the absence of one of its central cast members – Grace Ryder.

Since season 1, Sierra McClain has been part of the police procedural, so her unceremonious departure from the cast ahead of a new season came as a shocker to many. Now that season 5 has begun airing, fans are hoping it will bring some closure to the absence of such a pivotal character.

Grace Ryder: A faithful fighter

Grace was introduced in season 1, episode 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. She met her husband, Judd (played by Jim Parrack) when he called a prayer hotline that she was working at, and the two quickly bonded over their faith. She eventually started working as a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Grace and Judd went through many ups and downs as a couple from their first break up when Judd tried to set her free to pursue a great opportunity to the devastating car accident where it wasn’t certain if Grace would make it. The couple has always been the beating heart at the center of Lone Star, showing each other mutual support and care as they began to raise a family together. Which begs the question of what prompted the shrinkage of the cast.

Why isn’t Sierra McClain in season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Season 5 is going to be epic! 🙌#911LoneStar returns this fall on @FOXTV! Stream on @hulu anytime. pic.twitter.com/NMD0kqspyt — 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) July 2, 2024

The news of Sierra McClain’s departure from the fifth and final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star was first reported by Deadline. The same report also confirmed that the fifth season will likely be the final season of the show. The report claimed that McClain left the show “following some cast renegotiation drama.” No other reason has been given for her departure and McClain has not made any statements regarding her departure.

As for the show itself, the writers decided to explain Grace’s departure in an interesting way. The season 5 premiere didn’t beat around the bush in addressing her absence. Instead, they revealed that Grace had left Austin, Texas to join Mercy Ships, a medical organization that took volunteers around the world to provide life-saving treatments to people in need. In the episode, Judd explained that Mercy Ships had given a presentation at their church that moved Grace to join the organization. He explained how Grace knew her choice “was inconvenient. She knew it was terrible timing. But she felt the touch of God.”

Terrible timing is an understatement as this season also deals with Judd’s son being paralyzed due to a cycling accident. Adding their two-year-old daughter to the mix, Judd is in an impossible position as he has now become a single parent to a toddler and a paralyzed son, which makes the show’s reason for Grace’s absence seem a bit inconsiderate.

Rashad Raisani, one of Lone Star’s showrunners, spoke to TVLine, claiming that “the only thing we could think of to justifiably pull Grace away from her family and job was an even greater calling. And the only thing in Grace’s world that could answer that was God.” Raisani added that explaining Grace’s absence by her dying was, “quickly dismissed,” as an option, so this is the best that fans will get.

Raisani also confirmed in an interview with Variety that the final episode of season 5 had already been shot, so the possibility of McClain returning for a cameo at the finale is close to zero. In the same interview, Raisani said he would rather allow McClain to speak on the reasons for her departure herself, leaving her departure from the show to remain shrouded in mystery.

