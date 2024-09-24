Image Credit: Disney
Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder on 9-1-1: Lone Star
Photo via Fox
What happened to Judd on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’?

I only want the best for Judd and Grace.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Published: Sep 24, 2024 11:45 am

I’m cheering loudly because it’s the end of September, which not only means that the coziest holidays are approaching soon, but it’s also when the most beloved TV dramas return. One of them is 9-1-1: Lone Star, Ryan Murphy’s risk-taking procedural.

The season 5 premiere of the Fox drama aired on Monday Sept. 23rd, 2024 and shared that Judd Ryder’s (Jim Parrack) wife Grace (Sierra McClain) is now away volunteering. This leaves many questions about the couple’s relationship… and what’s going on with Judd.

Where is Judd in the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere?

Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder on 9-1-1: Lone Star
Photo via Fox

Judd is in a tough and sad place in the season 5 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star. He isn’t working at the 126 anymore and has been undergoing a home renovation since his son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), whom he shares with Grace, got hurt in season 4 and is now paralyzed.

It’s interesting that two characters in the 9-1-1 universe have left their jobs and are in a hard spot. While Judd is away from his beloved coworkers on Lone Star, Peter Krause’s 9-1-1 character Bobby Nash is no longer captain.

Judd hasn’t had an easy road, and it’s not surprising that he wanted to focus on his family since he’s always done everything he can for them. But since his career is so important to him, it’s hard to think that he won’t be back at the 126 by the end of season 5, if not much sooner. Of course, if he went back right away, there wouldn’t be enough drama, so it’s only logical that it would take at least a few episodes. While all the 9-1-1: Lone Star characters love what they do, Judd has a special connection to the 126 since he was employed there before his coworkers died in a horrible fire.

Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder on 9-1-1: Lone Star
Photo via Fox

Rashad Raisani, the co-showrunner on 9-1-1: Lone Star, told Entertainment Weekly that when fans get to watch more of the fifth season, he wants them to “feel like we did something that feels both, hopefully, unexpected, but yet it’s the perfect thing to happen.” He also said, “Judd’s sacrifice for Wyatt had to cost something. He couldn’t just go back to work right away.”

It’s great that 9-1-1: Lone Star is still going (although season 5 is the last one). Sadly, Judd is afraid for his son’s well-being and thinking about the future, and he probably never thought he’d be dealing with any of this. In an interview with TV Insider, Parrack said that the character was “really driven, very clear about where he stands, what he’s about” but now he doesn’t have his career or his beloved wife. Parrack shared a bit about Judd’s season 5 arc, and revealed that Judd will use “darker coping mechanisms.”

While I hate hearing that last part, I’m sure Judd will be back at the 126 where he belongs soon enough. In the meantime, I’ll join the long list of 9-1-1: Lone Star fans who wish McClain would come back for an episode to prove that things are okay between Grace and Judd.

