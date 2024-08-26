Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Peacock
Category:
TV

What happened to Kendall from ‘Love Island?’

Nothing good, unfortunately.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 09:52 am

Love him or hate him, Kendall Washington became one of the best-known participants in season 6 of Love Island: USA. Plenty of other cast members stood out over the course of the season, whether for good or bad reasons, but this territory manager has been at the center of public attention since the show ended.

Recommended Videos

On-screen, Kendall developed a relationship with fellow islander Nicole Jacky, and together the couple managed to snatch fourth place at the end of the season. Off-screen, though, things haven’t been so pretty. Granted, not many things had gone wrong for the reality star until the season finale, but his luck turned around incredibly quickly when he became the victim of an extreme invasion of privacy. This occurrence set Kendall on a rough patch, causing trouble in his personal life, particularly in his relationship with Nicole.

Okay, but what exactly happened? The two TV personalities addressed some difficult subjects during the reunion special, but less attentive Love Island fans may have missed out on some of the revelations to come out of it. Or on what has been going on behind the scenes. If that’s your case, worry not — we’ve got you covered.

What happened to Kendall Washington from Love Island: USA?

Kendall had private and intimate videos leaked online on July 21, the same day of the Love Island: USA season 6 finale. Instead of gathering the public’s sympathy after the incident, though, the contestant became a target of homophobic hate, with many people assuming that he’s gay and had been fooling Nicole in the show by being with her. Kendall later addressed the leaks via his Instagram Stories, thanking those who chose to be supportive of him, but the situation clearly strained his relationship.

In the season 6 reunion special, Nicole was very open about her disappointment with Kendall, accusing him of lying about the videos’ origin, and pointing out some communication issues. It was evident to anyone with a pair of functioning eyes that the relationship was hanging on by a thread, and on Aug. 20, the pair officially called it quits. Well, Kendall did, as he was the one breaking up with Nicole via phone call. On Instagram, he claimed that it was not healthy for the two to continue investing in the relationship, despite how much they still loved and cared for each other.

This must have been a hard decision for Kendall to make, especially while dealing with a huge invasion of privacy and all the resulting backlash. Let’s just hope this islander manages to find some peace and happiness in the near future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.