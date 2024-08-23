What is the video of Kendall from ‘Love Island?’ The controversy, explained

The Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special was packed with drama, as expected. Emotions were running high, tears were spilled, and secrets were revealed, all in a single night.

While there were many memorable moments in the episode, Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky were the protagonists of one of the most controversial segments. At one point, the medical sales representative brought up videos of her boyfriend that hit the Internet in July, which immediately put the other visibly on edge. What followed was an airing out of dirty laundry, with Nicole talking about how much the leaks affected her and accusing Kendall of lying to her about the origin of the clips.

Those who have been religiously keeping up with everything that goes down with these reality stars knew exactly what videos they were talking about. More casual viewers, however, may have been a little bit confused about the situation. It’s difficult to get the full picture without knowing the content of said clips, but worry not, we’ve got you covered.

What were Kendall Washington’s leaked videos about?

Image via Peacock

The leaked videos were intimate in nature, featuring Kendall nude, alone, and in compromising positions. This is about as much information as one can gather without actually watching the clips, which would be just as invasive as putting them online without consent. Besides, the information available is more than enough for curious minds to understand what happened, and why the reality star was so nervous during the reunion special.

According to Kendall, the videos had been shared with an ex-girlfriend years ago, but Nicole heard a very different version of the story. She was told by JaNa Craig that the clips had actually been recorded days before Kendall joined Love Island and sent to someone from a dating app. What is the truth? Only Kendall and the person responsible for the leaks know.

