Where can I watch the new ‘Love Island’?

Summer is rolling in, and you know what that means: the hottest reality series is making a comeback. We’re obviously talking about the new and improved Love Island. Only, it’s not justLove Island U.K. that’s returning. We have a double feature on our hands, folks, with Love Island U.S. also coming back all the way from Fiji.

Both new seasons will introduce a fresh batch of contestants and plenty of heat this summer. If you’re a fan of the U.K. version, get ready for some new Hideaway rules and a revamped villa. As for the U.S. edition, details are still under wraps, but we do know one thing: season 6 will be hosted by Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules for the very first time. If you’re as excited about this change as we are (even if we already miss Sarah Hyland), here’s where you can watch the new summer seasons of Love Island.

Where can I watch the new season of Love Island USA?

Image via Peacock

You can watch the new season of Love Island U.S. on Peacock, starting June 11. Alternatively, for those who may not be willing to spend $5.99 per month on Peacock, the first episode of Love Island U.S. season 6 will also be available on Bravo, but with a short delay. This means the first episode will only be available on Bravo on June 13 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Fans abroad will have to expect an even longer wait, but the new season will eventually be available on ITVX — just like all past five seasons — giving international fans a chance to watch the upcoming season 6 all the way from the U.K. Meanwhile, the U.K. version is also getting a new season, so let’s head over to that side of the world.

Where can I watch Love Island U.K. if I live in the U.S.?

via ITV

As for Love Island U.K., you can watch it on ITV from Sundays to Fridays at 9 p.m. GMT — but onlyif you’re in the U.K. In the U.S., however, you might need to put in a bit more effort to access the new episodes. To put it plainly, the only way you can watch the 12 singletons is by using a VPN on the ITVX app.

That’s right — even though ITV2 content is region-locked to the U.K., viewers in the U.S. can still bypass it using a VPN of their choice. This means that, even though the first episode has already aired, you can still catch up in time to meet all the new contestants and see the new villa, starting today, at around 4 p.m. ET. We’ll leave it up to you to decide which VPN to choose.

In the meantime, fans of both Love Island iterations will have their hands full with both editions. After all, nothing says summer quite like a shiny, brand-new season of Love Island — let alone two new seasons.

