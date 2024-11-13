What happened to Tanner on ‘The Voice?’

Season 26 of The Voice is heating up, as a new set of big-name coaches are each guiding a team of talented contestants to the top.

This season has been especially thrilling thanks to its new knockout round format featuring three-way sing-offs. While the night promised electrifying performances, it took an unexpected turn with contestant Tanner Frick’s sudden and unexplained disappearance from the three-way battle. This surprising development left fans wondering what exactly happened.

Who is Tanner Frick?

For those just tuning in, Tanner Frick is a 26-year-old country singer from Brandon, Mississippi, currently based in Manchester, Tennessee. He works as a maintenance foreman by day, but music has always been his real passion. Growing up, Tanner often heard that a career in music wasn’t “safe,” but that didn’t stop him from pursuing it. Learning guitar from his step-brother, he honed his skills performing at local events, bars, and small gatherings.

Tanner’s big break came on The Voice when he delivered a performance of Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” during the Blind Auditions. His rendition was so moving that he earned a four-chair turn, securing his spot on Reba’s team, and placing him on the path to stardom. However, after losing to Tate Renner during the Battle round, Michael Bublé was able to steal him for his team.

What happened to Tanner?

As the season progressed, Tanner made it to the knockout rounds, where contestants were put in trios for high-stakes sing-offs. The knockouts, which premiered on Nov. 11, 2024, promised intense competition, as each coach selected three singers to battle it out in the hopes of moving on to the playoffs. For fans and coaches alike, it was set to be an epic night of performances.

However, before Tanner even took the stage, an unexpected turn of events sent shockwaves through the studio. Host Carson Daly approached Michael Bublé to deliver some surprising news: Tanner had exited the competition following rehearsals. Bublé was visibly caught off guard, and understandably so—Tanner had given no prior indication that he was thinking of leaving. Left with only two team members, Cameron Wright, and Sloane Simon, Bublé had to adjust his plans.

As of now, Tanner hasn’t provided a clear reason for his sudden departure from The Voice, leaving both the fans and his fellow contestants puzzled. There wasn’t any public explanation from The Voice producers, and Tanner himself stayed mostly silent, except for a cryptic social media post. Shortly after news of his exit, he posted a video of himself singing with the caption: “Ain’t nobody want me anyway.”

This has sparked a flurry of speculation and concern among fans. Some fans worry that Tanner might be dealing with personal struggles, while others wonder if he had a sudden change of heart about pursuing music on such a large platform. Overall, the lack of clear information has only fueled more curiosity and worry, with viewers wondering what the rising singer’s next steps might be and if he’ll eventually open up about his reasons for leaving. Tanner Frick’s exit was a surprising turn in an already intense season of The Voice, and while his future in music remains unclear, his talent certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. Fans hope this won’t be the last they hear from him, as he has a lot of potential and passion to offer.

