From solidifying his name as one of the most exciting punters in the NFL to providing gut-busting color commentary on WWE programming, Pat McAfee has undoubtedly become one of the most popular figures in the realm of sports and entertainment. Amongst his long list of accomplishments, there is arguably no feat better than his larger-than-life sports talk show — which airs on YouTube and has garnered over 2 million followers.

Recommended Videos

Appropriately titled The Pat McAfee Show, the engaging talk show has incorporated a variety of gags, comedic bits, and an array of incomparable celebrities, business figures, and athletes — including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Snoop Dogg, J.J. Watt, and Dana White. With his guests on the show, McAfee often asks hard-hitting questions that the “people” desire to know, along with taking questions from fans and providing his own comedic spin and timing on specific topics.

Considering the show’s ever-present popularity and rising viewership, it hardly comes as a surprise that a large portion of eagle-eyed viewers are wondering why the show hasn’t produced a new episode in a few days.

So, what happened to the Pat McAfee Show?

PROGRAMMING ALERT: @PatMcAfeeShow will be off air on a scheduled break from Feb. 19-March 1@SportsCenter will air from noon-3p on ESPN during the show’s break — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 19, 2024

For those worried about the future of the favorable sports show, it appears as though worries should be the farthest thing from folks’ minds — with McAfee showing no signs of slowing down in regards to providing endless entertainment. As it stands, the reason for the show not crafting a brand-new episode is due to the sports show taking a brief hiatus from Feb. 19 to March 1.

Following the aforementioned hiatus, McAfee and his faithful crew will return to their cauldron of antics and jokes starting March 4, when new episodes of the enjoyable series will then air on ESPN and YouTube. So it looks as though there’s no need to worry at all, and McAfee will be making his long-awaited return in a few weeks.