What happens if there is a tie in ‘Survivor’? Explained

This article contains spoilers for Survivor 45’s season finale, which aired on December 20.

Dee Valladares is the newest “Sole Survivor,” but what would’ve happened if she and Austin Li Coon both received the same number of Jury votes on Survivor 45? Or, what if there are players who tie for elimination votes at Tribal Council?

Let’s go through it.

First, it’s important to note that the voting ceremony changes at the final Tribal Council. For every round of play before the fire-making challenge (which isn’t a vote and happens at the final four), the castaway’s name that appears on the most number of parchments read by Jeff Probst is eliminated, barring any advantages or Hidden Immunity Idols.

So, in a tribe of six, if a player receives four votes — which is the majority — then they’re sent to Ponderosa and their campaign for $1 million is over.

But, what happens if it’s tied at 3-3? The four contestants who didn’t receive a vote will then revote. They can only vote for one of the two players on the chopping block. If they tie again (2-2), then chaos ensues. The tribe will have an open discussion about which of the two castaways should leave the island. If the four players don’t reach a unanimous decision, Jeff brings out a bag of rocks.

The two players who were sitting on death row become immune, and the four other players (unless someone has immunity) draw a rock. One rock will be a different color than the others, and the contestant who had the misfortune of randomly selecting it is instantly eliminated.

This mechanism is used to prevent ties. Regardless, we’ve seen it happen several times.

So, what about at the final Tribal Council?

Castaways want to see their names written down at this juncture. Every parchment with their name is a vote for them to take home the $1 million check. During Survivor 45’s season finale, Dee received five votes, while Austin Li Coon earned three, and Jake O’Kane was left with none.

For a moment, we were teased by a potential tie between Dee and Austin. It didn’t happen. But, if it did, then Jake, unable to vote for himself, would’ve joined the Jury and cast the final vote to determine the winner.

When Survivor began in 2000, only two players made it to the last Tribal Council and faced a seven-person Jury — a tie was impossible. But, with the addition of a three-person finale, it is. We saw it happen during season 36’s Ghost Island. Wendell Holland and Domenick Abbate both received five votes on day 39, while Laurel Johnson didn’t get any.

So, she became the 11th Jury member and was tasked to decide Ghost Island’s champion. She ultimately voted for Wendell.

So, although rare, there are rules set for ties at the final Tribal Council and during regular voting ceremonies.