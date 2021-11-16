What If…? Just Can’t Keep Up With This Beloved Marvel Series

What If…? just can’t keep up with this beloved Marvel Studios series. The animated anthology was the last MCU show to land on Disney Plus, so it’s not surprising that many subscribers are revisiting it ahead of Hawkeye premiere on the Mouse House’s streaming service next week. But not quite as many as those who are rewatching another Marvel series from earlier this year that is clearly just that bit more popular with fans.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, What If…? is the fifth most popular TV show on Disney Plus the world over right now. However, just beating it by one placement in fourth position is Loki, the preceding MCU miniseries to debut on the platform. This Tom Hiddleston vehicle launched back in June, but it seems users still can’t enough of it. Its ranking makes it the highest long-form D+ original series on the charts at present, with the recent short-form release Olaf Presents in second.

Loki follows the variant God of Mischief introduced in Avengers: Endgame as he’s forced into working for the Time Variance Authority in order to bring in another, much more dangerous, version of himself. That’s the premise of the first couple of episodes, anyway, with things getting a lot more high-concept after that. Hiddleston is joined by the likes of Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jonathan Majors in a scene-stealing role in the finale as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Like What If…?, Loki is getting a second season, which will have to follow through on the finale’s shocking cliffhanger—Loki found himself in an alternate timeline reigned over by Kang. Majors is currently shooting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so we can maybe expect some crossover there.

Both What If…? and Loki are available to stream on Disney Plus now. Hawkeye premieres Wednesday, November 24.