What If…? Season 2 Will Tackle Black Widow, Eternals And Shang-Chi

What If…? reaches its season finale tomorrow, but fans don’t need to worry as a second run of the animated series is already being made. Unlike Loki, whose second season was kept a secret until its first batch of episodes concluded, Marvel has been open about What If…? getting a season 2 so we’ve already received some clues at what we can expect from it, including that some episode based on Phase 4 movies.

It’s previously been hinted that we can look forward to a twist on Black Widow, which is something that showrunner A.C. Bradley has now reiterated while speaking on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. At the same time, she confirmed that season 2 will also feature characters from both Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well.

“Going into the second season, we’re sticking with anthology form, and it’s going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season,” she explained. “Hopefully, we’ll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If…? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we’ve got to share the love. I’m very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.”

While we’ve yet to see Eternals, there are various fascinating “What If…?” scenarios that could be born from BW and Shang-Chi. Maybe we’ll see what would’ve happened if Natasha Romanoff was never split from her family? Or could the show visit a reality where someone else acquired Wenwu’s Ten Rings? That sounds like a perfect recipe for one of the series’ patented apocalyptic episodes.

Bradley also confirms that season 2 will continue to be an anthology, despite season 1 breaking out of that format over its past couple of episodes. Last week saw the Watcher having to intervene at last after an Infinity Stone-wielding Ultron got too big for his boots, and in the finale, he’ll recruit various heroes from previous weeks – like Captain Carter and Party Thor – to help stop him.

However, the show will clearly be restored to its factory settings next year with Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu back in the role of narrator. Still, some more crossovers and exploration of that character seem irresistible, so there are probably a few surprises to come in season 2.

Catch the What If…? season 1 finale this Wednesday, October 6th on Disney Plus.