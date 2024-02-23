What is Bhanu Gopal’s biggest secret on ‘Survivor 46?’

He definitely needs to keep this one to himself...

With a cast that is filled with individuality and uniqueness, the castaways who will be fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize on Survivor 46 could not be more different from one another, but fans of the franchise have just one burning question: Will each individual be wholeheartedly themselves on the show?

Knowing how Survivor contestants tend to act on the beloved competition series, signs point to no, but it looks like Bhanu Gopal will be keeping something especially concerning to himself during his journey on Survivor 46.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, the India native opened up about his sexuality, his career, his upbringing, and more in his official biography for the beloved competition series.

“Growing up in India, as I was born into poverty, there were times when there was no food. We lived under a thatch roof, just like Survivor, and when it used to rain, it used to pour. How people are living on Survivor, I lived like that for 18 years. It’s not new to me… but here I am today. Resilient, strong, and determined to win Survivor.”

Because of this vulnerability and openness, it is hard to believe that this IT quality analyst has anything to hide, but he shared the biggest secret he will be keeping from his fellow castaways in a conversation with longtime Survivor reporter and journalist Dalton Ross, shared via Entertainment Weekly. Keep scrolling to see what Bhanu had to say…

Bhanu Gopal’s Survivor secret

Photo via CBS

“My weaknesses are I have injured my shoulder. I have 10 dislocations, and I’ve recently had a shoulder surgery and it’s still a little iffy, and also, my left knee is a little wonky. It hurts all the time. I don’t want them to know I’m one of the weakest players. Maybe it is good for me, maybe it is bad for me. Time will tell.”

Given his injuries — which will likely hinder his physical game — Bhanu is hoping to let his introverted and analytical side shine by playing a strategic game similar to that of Survivor: Caramoan winner John Cochran, but will he manage to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end?

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. Buckle up, because this season is sure to be a wild ride!