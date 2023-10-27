What is Matt Klotz’s tattoo on season 25 of ‘Big Brother,’ and why is it constantly covered up?

Big Brother 25 is nearing its end, and viewers still have one major question that is yet to be answered — what is Matt Klotz’s tattoo, and why is it constantly covered up?

While it is impossible to tell just by watching the hit competition show, we took a deep dive into the Big Brother community on Reddit, Matt’s photos on Instagram, and even his athletic career to pinpoint everything we wanted to know.

Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

For those who may not have seen Matt’s tattoo before (after all, it is always covered up with a bandage on Big Brother 25), he has the Deaflympic rings tattooed on his left shoulder.

As we know, Matt is an insanely talented Deaflympic swimmer, amassing a total of ten gold medals, as well as breaking five deaf world records. Naturally, this tattoo is extremely personal to him, however, why is it never on display in the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles)?

@almostsane1 posed the question via Reddit, sparking up an intriguing conversation: “What is so controversial with Matt’s deaf Olympic rings that CBS is making him cover them up?”

@robbed_legend gave a response that seems to be the common consensus among Big Brother superfans, garnering a total of 135 upvotes: “It’s copyrighted so CBS can’t show it without paying a fee.”

For those who are unfamiliar, fellow Big Brother 25 houseguest (or should we say former Big Brother 25 houseguest?) Blue Kim also had a censored tattoo to begin the season, depicting a woman with blood coming out of her eyes on her upper right arm. A few weeks into Big Brother 25, the tattoo stopped being blurred out by the production team, leaving viewers with just one question — why?

A majority of Big Brother superfans believe that CBS did not have permission from Blue’s tattoo artist to show it on television just yet, however, after receiving a thumbs up, the tattoo was able to be displayed on the beloved competition series.

“I’ve read they got permission from the artist, until then it has to be blurred. Idk if that’s true, but makes sense,” @In3briatedPanda shared via Reddit.

While Blue’s tattoo was blurred out during the post-production stage (leaving it visible on the Big Brother live feeds), Matt wears a bandage at all times, leaving viewers to wonder why they followed different rules…

While Blue’s tattoo was lacking permission from the artist, Matt’s tattoo depicts a trademarked logo instead, causing different rules and regulations to come into play.

@ConsumptionofClocks used their Survivor knowledge to come up with a theory as to why the Deaflympic rings are not allowed to be on display: “With trademarked tattoos you need to cover them up. Survivor had Ben Driebergen cover up a John Deere tattoo on his seasons.”

@DaDrFunk had another theory, arguing that the network is the reason why Matt’s tattoo is never shown during Big Brother 25: “It’s copyrighted, and I believe the Olympics is usually on NBC, so they also probs don’t want to give them free advertising.”

Nonetheless, if you want to catch a glimpse of Matt’s tattoo for yourself, you can check it out on his Instagram, @matt__kz (where he has amassed nearly 50k followers).

Tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes of Big Brother 25 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to see how the remainder of the season plays out.

With just five houseguests remaining (Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, and Bowie Jane), things are about to get crazy…