What is Peacock’s ‘Love Undercover?’ The premise, cast, and release date, revealed

Melanie Rooten
Published: Apr 8, 2024 05:57 pm
Screengrab via Peacock

Dating is about to get difficult for five famous soccer players — Jamie O’Hara, Ryan Babel, Lloyd Jones, Marco Fabián, and Sebastián Fassi — as they are forced to step away from their superstar statuses, and look for love without their fame and fortune on Love Undercover. Drawing quite a few similarities to Joe Millionaire and I Wanna Marry Harry, fans of either series are sure to be in for a treat!

According to Peacock — the network where the soon-to-be hit show will be streaming — “Love Undercover is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of soccer players who come to Los Angeles on a secret quest for true love. We’ll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Will the ladies be interested in a group of average Joes, will the guys manage to keep their true identities a secret, and will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage?”

In other words, while the soccer stars are known for living lives of luxury, they will attempt to find love without their fame and fortune throughout Love Undercover, disguised as contractors, salesmen, and restaurant managers. Going on dates with multiple women, the men must keep their true identities a secret, eventually confessing who they are and inviting one woman to return with them to their home country by the end of the romance-oriented competition series.

While the show sounds interesting enough, who is a part of its inaugural cast, and when can we stream it for ourselves? Keep scrolling for everything we know so far…

Who is the cast of Love Undercover?

Image via Peacock

As mentioned, Love Undercover will follow five famous international athletes:

Jamie O’Hara
Age: 36
Home country: England

Ryan Babel
Age: 36
Home country: The Netherlands

Lloyd Jones
Age: 27
Home country: England

Marco Fabián
Age: 33
Home country: Mexico

Sebastián Fassi
Age: 29
Home country: Mexico 

While the above individuals are the leads of the soon-to-be hit show, the following ladies will be fighting for the hearts of Jamie, Ryan, Lloyd, Marco, and Sebastián:

Abby Kowal
Akhya Mitchell 
Alus  
Ariana Welch 
Brittany Gibson 
Courtny Svendsen 
Estefani Mendez 
Gabby Findley 
Jackie Jaramillo 
Jackie Lam 
Jacklyn Romano 
Kai Hilbert 
Renee Ash 
Sinead Jenkins
Sofia Cajamarca 
Sofia Quinteros 
Sophia Cerrito 
Tinah Ogalo 

Will any of these lovely ladies manage to find lasting love with one of the soccer stars? Only time will tell…

What is the release date for Love Undercover?

Image via Peacock

If it sounds like this series is something up your alley, catch the first three episodes of Love Undercover on Peacock on May 9. If you like what you see, you can tune into the next batch of episodes on Peacock on May 16, followed by the final batch of episodes — as well as the highly-anticipated finale — on May 23.

Mark your calendars, because Love Undercover is gearing up to be nothing short of sensational.

Read Article What is the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 9 release date?
Yellowstone
Category: TV
TV
News
News
What is the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 9 release date?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 8, 2024
Read Article When is the ‘Survivor 46’ finale?
Category: TV
TV
When is the ‘Survivor 46’ finale?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Shōgun’ have a season 2?
shogun hiroyuki sanada
Category: TV
TV
Will ‘Shōgun’ have a season 2?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Was King James I a homosexual? The ‘Mary & George’ character and his real-life counterpart, explained
Nicholas Galitzine staring dramatically in 'Mary & George'
Category: TV
TV
Was King James I a homosexual? The ‘Mary & George’ character and his real-life counterpart, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Reality Steve teases the first group date of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, featuring ‘men in boxers and thongs’
Category: TV
TV
Reality Steve teases the first group date of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, featuring ‘men in boxers and thongs’
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).