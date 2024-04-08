What is Peacock’s ‘Love Undercover?’ The premise, cast, and release date, revealed

Dating is about to get difficult for five famous soccer players — Jamie O’Hara, Ryan Babel, Lloyd Jones, Marco Fabián, and Sebastián Fassi — as they are forced to step away from their superstar statuses, and look for love without their fame and fortune on Love Undercover. Drawing quite a few similarities to Joe Millionaire and I Wanna Marry Harry, fans of either series are sure to be in for a treat!

According to Peacock — the network where the soon-to-be hit show will be streaming — “Love Undercover is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of soccer players who come to Los Angeles on a secret quest for true love. We’ll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Will the ladies be interested in a group of average Joes, will the guys manage to keep their true identities a secret, and will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage?”

In other words, while the soccer stars are known for living lives of luxury, they will attempt to find love without their fame and fortune throughout Love Undercover, disguised as contractors, salesmen, and restaurant managers. Going on dates with multiple women, the men must keep their true identities a secret, eventually confessing who they are and inviting one woman to return with them to their home country by the end of the romance-oriented competition series.

While the show sounds interesting enough, who is a part of its inaugural cast, and when can we stream it for ourselves? Keep scrolling for everything we know so far…

Who is the cast of Love Undercover?

As mentioned, Love Undercover will follow five famous international athletes:

Jamie O’Hara

Age: 36

Home country: England

Ryan Babel

Age: 36

Home country: The Netherlands

Lloyd Jones

Age: 27

Home country: England

Marco Fabián

Age: 33

Home country: Mexico

Sebastián Fassi

Age: 29

Home country: Mexico

While the above individuals are the leads of the soon-to-be hit show, the following ladies will be fighting for the hearts of Jamie, Ryan, Lloyd, Marco, and Sebastián:

Abby Kowal

Akhya Mitchell

Alus

Ariana Welch

Brittany Gibson

Courtny Svendsen

Estefani Mendez

Gabby Findley

Jackie Jaramillo

Jackie Lam

Jacklyn Romano

Kai Hilbert

Renee Ash

Sinead Jenkins

Sofia Cajamarca

Sofia Quinteros

Sophia Cerrito

Tinah Ogalo

Will any of these lovely ladies manage to find lasting love with one of the soccer stars? Only time will tell…

If it sounds like this series is something up your alley, catch the first three episodes of Love Undercover on Peacock on May 9. If you like what you see, you can tune into the next batch of episodes on Peacock on May 16, followed by the final batch of episodes — as well as the highly-anticipated finale — on May 23.

Mark your calendars, because Love Undercover is gearing up to be nothing short of sensational.