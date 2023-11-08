One of Potmac's shadiest Housewives has reaped considerable rewards during her time on the show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac debuted its eighth season on Bravo in November, 2023, promising a fresh swathe of shade-throwing and dirt-digging courtesy of Maryland’s most outspoken residents.

In between the fallout from castmate Ashley Darby’s divorce and Karen Huger’s quest to remain Potomac’s self-appointed Grande Dame, it’s Housewife (the capital is warranted) Robyn Dixon who will get the most screen time on season eight of RHOP.

The scandal erupting from the cheating allegations levelled against Robyn’s husband, Jaun, is ripe with storyline potential, particularly among a cast already well-versed in putting Househusbands squarely in the hot seat.

As the RHOP cast continue to excel in the staples of Housewifery in their eighth instalment, we’re taking a closer look at the net worth of Robyn Dixon.

What is RHOP star Robyn Dixon’s net worth?

Robyn Dixon of The Real Housewives of Potomac has an estimated net worth of $3 million USD, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of this is derived from her run on the Bravo franchise, having been on the full-time cast since its debut season in 2016.

While specific salaries are kept under wraps, it was reported that the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — also relatively new to the Bravo family — earned $6,500 per episode, though Dixon’s is likely to be higher than that figure, given her longer presence on the network.

Outside of Bravo, Dixon owns an event management business. According to Glassdoor, the typical annual compensation for an event manager in the Washington, D.C. area is $56,700. Dixon also launched a line of hats, called Embellished, in 2019, with items going for as much as $46.

Alongside these portfolio entries, Dixon co-hosts the podcast Reasonably Shady alongside her RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant, and created the skincare company, Glo RX.

In 2019, Dixon ventured into real estate, and made a $30,000 profit from a house-flipping project in Hanover, Maryland. Robyn’s husband, Juan Dixon, is a former professional basketball player and the previous head coach for Coppin State University in Baltimore.

During his time as a professional basketballer in various teams from 2002 to 2008, Juan earned almost $1 million per season, with the highest salary of $2.5 million received while he played for the Detroit Pistons in 2007.

This previous experience as a basketball coach and player gives Juan an estimated net worth of $6 million, though the couple have been open about their financial troubles during their time on RHOP. In previous seasons, Robyn has expressed concern over her financial future, following a failed investment that led her and Juan to file for bankruptcy.

In any case, Dixon’s earnings from RHOP are at least a safe bet for now, with new episodes of the reality show airing every Sunday on Bravo.