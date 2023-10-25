When does ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ air?

More than 30 different entries currently populate the Real Housewives franchise, making it a behemoth of MCU proportions.

Only 11 of these exist in the United States, but another 21 join the likes of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City from afar. It’s an utterly massive franchise, and it continues to expand on a near-yearly basis for a reason. People line up to enjoy each fresh entry in the Real Housewives lineup, but some will always be more popular than others.

RHOSLC is actually one of the newer Real Housewives spin-offs, but its also among the most popular. Beverly Hills is an easy pick among most Real Housewives fans as the most bingeably dramatic, but Salt Lake City is a close second. The series even beats out RHONY and RHONJ among some fans, which really showcases its better qualities. The series is back for its fourth season, and delighting fans with each fresh episode. Here’s how you can get in on the drama for yourself.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airtime

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City dropped its first episode on Tuesday, Sept. 5. It’s been airing weekly episodes every Tuesday since, in Bravo’s 9pm Eastern time slot. Viewers looking to catch the remainder of the season can tune in each Tuesday — or, if they miss an episode’s initial airing, they can catch it a day later on Peacock. New episodes arrive on the streamer at 6am E.T. on Wednesdays.

Anyone looking to catch up on the series so far can enjoy the show’s previous season on Peacock as well. All three of the completed season can be watched on NBC’s official streamer, alongside those fresh episodes from season 4.