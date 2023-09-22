What is Star Wars’ planet Peridea, seen in ‘Ahsoka?’

The very distant planet of Peridea plays a big role in its Star Wars debut.

As many know, Star Wars is a saga that takes place in a far away galaxy. So, it’s a bit ironic that the plot of the Star Wars series Ahsoka mostly revolves around a completely different galaxy.

That unnamed galaxy is home of a planet called Peridea, which we learn many tales have been told about in the Jedi Temple.

Former Jedi Knight Baylan Skoll noted in episode 2 that the journey to the planet is known as the Pathway to Peridea, adding “The children at the Jedi Temple call it that. It comes from old stories, fairy tales.”

Morgan Elsbeth adds, “Tales which are based on truths.”

Elsbeth is a Nightsister. The planet of Peridea is where the Nightsisters originally come from. Ages ago, they made their way to another galaxy — where the story of Star Wars takes place — and settled on a planet known as Dathomir. As a result, the Nighsisters are often referred to as the Witches of Dathomir.

Little is known of Peridea thus far, as the Ahsoka series slowly reveals the importance of the once-thought-to-be make believe planet. What we do know, is that there is a great force-driven power that exists there. Such power is felt by Elsbeth herself, despite being a galaxy away, but that power also ends up being felt by Baylan Skoll once they successfully journey to Peridea in episode 6.

The trip itself, considering the buildup to it, offers an anti-climactic conclusion. Yet, once there, Skoll reiterates, “This is a land of dreams and madness. Children stories come to life. Stories of this galaxy are considered folktales — some ancient past, long forgotten.”

The planet is surrounded by a ring of Purgill bones. The Purgill are the large whale-like creatures in space that can travel at light speed and were first seen in Star Wars Rebels. They play a significant role in the Ahsoka series, helping the titular character travel to Peridea.

The planet is home to the turtle-like creatures known as the Noti as well as other species, including Howlers, one of which Sabine Wren rides in episode 6.

What we see so far of the planet are plains, grasslands, and lakes, but all of it is void of color. A deep gray tint dulls the planets natural palette, suggesting a world deserted. Some very tall statues still stand, further offering the idea of desertion.

It’s obvious why none of its tales speak of its beauty.

As Ahsoka concludes, more will be revealed about Peridea as it’s mysterious power will likely play a central role in the closing of the series.

And perhaps strand a traveler or two.