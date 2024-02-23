What is ‘Survivor 46’ star Moriah Gaynor’s ‘Survivor’ hot take?

Some 'Survivor' superfans are about to be really angry about this one...

Admitting that she enjoys surfing, beer brewing, Dungeons & Dragons, and more beyond the beloved competition series, Moriah Gaynor is ready to let her freak flags fly on Survivor 46, as long as one classic Survivor challenge stays as far away from her as possible…

Describing herself as driven, quirky, and sentimental — and taking numerous risks throughout her life thus far, such as spontaneously running a marathon, moving across the country with nothing but a trunk full of clothes, and more — Moriah appears to have the uniqueness needed to be successful and build bonds on Survivor, but she shared a hot take ahead of her stint on the show that left fans of the franchise concerned (for a lack of a better term).

In an interview where all 18 castaways shared their hot takes, Moriah’s was arguably the hottest, leaving Survivor superfans all across America wondering how she could possibly have this particular opinion about a Survivor challenge that we all know and love.

What is this hot take exactly? Just keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What is Moriah’s Survivor hot take?

One of the most beloved challenges in Survivor history is not a smash hit in Moriah’s eyes, revealing to reporter Mike Bloom at Parade that she believes “Last Gasp is not a good challenge.”

“I’ll say it loud for the people in the back. Last Gasp is not a good challenge! It’s a Survivor classic. A lot of people love it. I don’t think it teaches you a ton about players that you couldn’t do inland. I don’t think it makes for good television. As a viewer, I’m sitting there being like, ‘Ooh, that sounds interesting,’ but ultimately, when you see this so many times, you know what’s gonna happen. The tide is gonna come, and people are gonna go out, so to me, not a good challenge,” she dished, ultimately stunning Survivor superfans from coast to coast.

For those who are unfamiliar with what Last Gasp entails, “the players must swim under a steel grate and stay above the water. As the tide rises, the players will run out of breathing room. If the fear of drowning becomes too much, that person can bail out. The last person remaining under the grate wins the challenge.”

Making an appearance in Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Caramoan, Survivor 43, and Survivor 44 — and leaving viewers on the edge of their seat every single time — will Last Gasp make an appearance in Survivor 46 as well, much to the dissatisfaction of Moriah Gaynor? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, to see if she manages to outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow castaways — ultimately taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize — catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. Survivor 46 is sure to knock your socks off with its 10 out of 10 cast, gearing up to be the best “New Era” season to date!