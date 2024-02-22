What is ‘Survivor 46’ star Q Burdette’s ‘Survivor’ hot take?

A former football and track and field star at Ole Miss, Quintavius “Q” Burdette clearly has the brawn needed to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 46. Currently serving as the number two real estate agent in the country, it is clear that he has the charisma as well, making him one of the strongest contenders for the crown heading into the beloved competition series.

“I’m the first in my family to ever go to college. I played football and ran track, so I had double duty. Within my small town, I’m only one of two that has ever played football in the SEC… I wanted something different, so I just Googled ‘What profession can I make what I’m worth?’ and real estate popped up. I didn’t have a clue about real estate, but fast forward two or three years later, I was the number two agent in the U.S.”

Given his success in the real world — as well as his adventurous nature, admitting that he enjoys fishing, riding four-wheelers, riding jet skis, and more in his official biography for Survivor 46 — we cannot help but assume that he will also have success on Survivor, but fans of the franchise have just one burning question: Is Q knowledgable enough about the game itself?

Given his Survivor hot take — as well as his reasoning, which he explained to reporter Mike Bloom in an exclusive interview with Parade — signs point to yes. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What is Q’s Survivor hot take?

Q revealed in said interview that Yam Yam Arocho winning Survivor 44 threw him for a loop, admitting that Carolyn Wiger played the best game, despite “choking” away the victory at Final Tribal Council with her “wacky” responses.

“I thought Yam Yam had a better Final Tribal Council than the two ladies, but gameplay-wise, I thought Carolyn played the best game. I get why the jury did what they did. Carolyn choked at the final. Heidi choked at the final.”

The 29-year-old then proceeded to share why Carolyn was so wonderful to watch, as well as how she was an extremely underrated castaway within the history of the hit competition show.

“I just thought Carolyn was so wacky. Carolyn had idols. She didn’t share information when she could have. I think she was in control of her emotions. Although it might seem like she wasn’t, she knew exactly what she was doing, and her game was just, to me, just overall better than Yam Yam’s game and Heidi’s combined, if you had to combine those two. She was a core part of the alliance. She just wasn’t someone they was coattailing alone. She was making real decisions, but she can keep her mouth shut. She can dip into the other side and make them think that she’s about to flip and switch, and then she doesn’t.”

Although Q appears to — for lack of a better phrase — have his s**t together, will he manage to incorporate some of Carolyn’s eccentric gameplay and antics into his own gameplay? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself is this “brave, polite, and proud” castaway will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on CBS on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, Survivor 46 is about to be a real treat for fans of the franchise.