What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson’s biggest pet peeve?

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei finally embarked on their first one-on-one date in episode 5 of The Bachelor season 28. Given that said date was nothing short of sensational, history will repeat itself in episode 7 tonight (February 26), embarking on their second one-on-one date together. How exciting is that?

Recommended Videos

While the duo cruised around Spain on a Vespa, interacted with the locals, and had a picnic on the shore during said date — with fans of the Bachelor franchise comparing it to The Cheetah Girls 2 — Kelsey opened up about the good, the bad, and the ugly of her life thus far later in the evening. Sharing the story of how her mother passed away, viewers were able to get to know Kelsey on a much deeper level, however, sillier questions were left unanswered.

Fortunately, in a goofy game of 20 questions, Kelsey told Bachelor Nation everything that there is to know about her beyond the beloved competition series. Kicking things off by sharing her biggest pet peeve, keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What is Kelsey’s biggest pet peeve?

Photo via ABC

Kelsey shared her biggest pet peeve with Bachelor Nation, something in which a majority of women all across America can agree with.

“My biggest pet peeve is being rude to serving staff… BYE!”

If Joey and Kelsey end up together at the end of The Bachelor season 28, chances are they will have dozens and dozens of dinner dates in the future. Let’s just hope he is always on his best behavior…

Will Kelsey secure the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler during the finale of the hit competition show? To find out for yourself — and to finally find out what the “unprecedented ending” is — catch brand new episodes Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for what the rest of the series has in store!