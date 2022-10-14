What is the Conjunction of the Spheres and how does it tie into ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin?’

The Conjunction of the Spheres is often referenced in Netflix’s The Witcher as a cataclysmic event that wreaked havoc on the inhabitants of The Continent, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) included. Aside from that important yet vague bit of information, however, the event itself is left largely unaddressed. Enter: The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will serve as a four-part prequel series occuring 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. It will peel back the curtain and give audiences a chance to witness the all-encompassing Conjunction as well as the inevitable extinction of the Elder race of elves and the first witcher prototype that emerged as a result.

In order to understand what’s going on in The Witcher: Blood Origin, though, it’s helpful to first know a bit about the Conjunction of the Spheres, as it will serve as the primary backdrop for the prequel and likely paint a broader picture of how Geralt, Ciri, and all the other inhabitants of The Continent got to where they are when we meet up with them again in season three.

What is the Conjunction of the Spheres?

By definition, the word conjunction is described as an “occurrence together in time or space,” according to Merriam-Webster, and that’s exactly what happened some 1,500 years before Geralt’s and Ciri’s destinies cross paths in The Witcher.

The Continent is just one of many dimensions in The Witcher universe, and by some unknown occurrence it ended up colliding with several other dimensions, merging man, monster, elves, and chaos, also known as magic, thus creating mass destruction and a period of pandemonium.

It is through this occurrence that witchers were created, as mages and sorcerers were forced to create magic-wielding warriors to fight against the monsters overriding the planet. While it’s unknown how the Conjunction of the Spheres happened, the reality is that it did and The Witcher: Blood Origin aims to paint the first ever visual picture of that event as well as how that first witcher prototype came to be.

“We were trying to understand what the world was like for elves right before the Conjunction of the Spheres,” said Declan de Barrain, one of the creators of The Witcher, an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s very vague in the books as to what happened. I got out a whiteboard and sketched out this plan of what I thought: what elves wanted in this world and what the society was like pre-colonization. That kind of stuck.”

The Conjunction of the Spheres come to a head when The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Netflix on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.