What is the drama behind the ‘Sister Wives’ text thread? Explained

Fans of the TLC show Sister Wives are gearing up to say goodbye to the show after eighteen seasons, but the infamous, unresolved text thread issue is still at hand.

Understandably, no one is particularly ready to let go just yet, until the full details of the family-splitting text thread fight from 2021 are revealed. The weight of the events of the text thread only started dawning on Sister Wives viewers in the second episode of season 18. However, by the end of the tell-all episode, fans all over the internet were demanding that the texts be released. So, if you’re still in the dark, read on to get the full picture.

The backstory

Christine had just moved to Utah after her divorce from Kody, so everyone in the family was on edge. Furthermore, two of Janelle’s kids: Gabe and Garrison, had just accused Robyn of coming between them and their father, Kody. The parents didn’t get along, and each child had to side with their mother. The family was split into two: Janelle and Christine versus Kody and Robyn. Then there was Meri, who unintentionally ended up with the Kody and Robin group.

With the holidays coming up, firstborn Logan decided to bring up their long tradition of gift exchanges. However, his good deed was aimed at the children alone, since the parents were still at loggerheads. Nonetheless, it was another child, Mykelti who started the text thread. Until now, she remains the only member of the family willing to tell the full story about what happened on the text thread. She’s now done so via a reaction video she posted on Patreon.

The text thread fight happened two years ago in 2021, just before the holidays. Christmas gift exchanges have been a part of the family for years, and typically family members were assigned to each other by drawing a name out of a bowl, much like a raffle. However, they were no longer living under the same roof, and things were tense across the cliques.

Contrary to Logan and Mykelti’s initial plans for the gift exchange and the text thread, all of the parents ended up being added to the thread. This was then followed by some of the parents expressing that they didn’tt like that they hadn’t been included in their plans. Luckily, none of the kids’ significant others were involved.

What we know

According to Mykelti in her Patreon video, it was already Thanksgiving, and they needed to assign the siblings to each other and get people to go shopping. Robyn then brought up the idea of starting a video call with everyone. Mykelti said, in her version of events, that this was impossible, as it would be difficult to find a time when all 23 members of the family would be able to jump on a call. She then said that people “misspoke and misinterpreted,” blaming it on the fact that it was easier to misinterpret someone over text. She doesn’t go into details about who said what in her video. To Robyn however, what she experienced was mockery and disdain for an innocent idea that would have helped the entire family. She made this clear on the show.

Regardless, the fight would end up including everyone, even siblings who didn’t say anything, but perhaps reacted to other people’s texts with thumbs-up or thumbs-down emojis. Ex-wife Christine also mentioned that she had told Robyn that she and Kody’s kids would not take part in the gift exchange. Janelle would also mention that Robyn told her that she and Kody’s kids would “do our thing separate”, leaving only Meri and Janelle’s kids.

Who’s to blame?

Image via TLC

Most viewers of the show agree that Robyn was the instigator of the text thread fight. Firstly, because there had been no fight until her involvement in the gift exchange. The second reason for her being blamed is that Robyn has gained a reputation for creating issues in the previous seasons.

For example, she has been known on multiple occasions to try to make her children feel othered by the other moms and their kids. She also tried to paint Janelle and Christine to them as family traitors after they moved to Utah. At this point, it is largely unknown if the texts will ever become public, but it seems that the family will be picking up the pieces of Christmas 2021 for quite a while.