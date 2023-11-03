What is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner’s net worth?

The Golden Bachelor might be a bit odd at times, but it’s hard to deny watching Gerry Turner find love at age 72 is compelling television.

If Gerry does find the love of his life and eventually proposes, it’s reasonable to wonder just how many assets the couple might end up with. While Gerry’s public life isn’t as documented as other celebrities, we do know enough about his past to get an idea just how deep his pockets are.

So what is Gerry Turner’s net worth and how did he make his money?

Photo via ABC

Various sources currently estimate Gerry Turner’s net worth at around $1.5 million. According to his official ABC profile, Gerry is “a retired restaurateur” which is likely how he made most of his money. Those who live in Michigan may know the Mr. Quick restaurant chain, of which Gerry owned and operated five locations for just over 14 years of his life.

That reasonably could have left him quite a bit of money to retire on, but he just kept on working hard. According to his LinkedIn page, Gerry has had jobs with titles like director of sales and marketing for Rock River Provision and was the senior operator for several Brueggers locations in Iowa. Most of his jobs have put him in high end positions in the food service industry over the years, and likely lined his pockets nicely.

As for his real estate holdings, Gerry lives on Big Long Lake in LaGrange County, Indiana. According to the United States Census, the median income for the area Gerry lives in is about $75,624 a year. This low number alongside the big money it seems Gerry has made previously suggests he’s made the smart decision to live somewhere his money will go farther, as it has a lower cost of living than other areas.

Let’s also not forget that the leads on The Bachelor are often paid at least $100,000 for their time on the show, which would certainly look good in any bank account! It’s unknown if his presence on the show will lead to future business opportunities, but these would likely only increase his net worth with time.