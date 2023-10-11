What is the ‘Goosebumps’ TV series 2023 release date?

The spooky season of Halloween is upon us, and every streaming service is launching the screams and thrills viewers are looking for. However, for those who are too grossed out by the bloody slashers or too much of a baby for the ghosts haunting their victims to death, there are still options for you. Hulu and Disney+ are bringing the magic of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series to TV again.

The children’s horror series first received a TV adaptation in 1995, and nearly 30 years later, a new group of children are getting to see the series brought to life on the silver screen. Plus, if you enjoyed the Jack Black-led films, many members of the production team of both 2015’s Goosebumps and its 2018 sequel have returned to help create the new series. When exactly is the new series scaring its way to Hulu and Disney+ however?

October scare-fest

Just in time for Halloween, the new 2023 Goosebumps series hits streaming in the middle of October. The first five episodes of the season will drop on Hulu and Disney+ on Oct. 13. If you’re not already signed up for either of those services, you can also get a chance to peek at the first two episodes on the 13th as well, as part of Freeform’s annual “31 Nights of Halloween” event.

After the spooktacular premiere on Friday the 13th, the remaining five episodes of the season will drop weekly on Hulu and Disney+, with the final episode premiering on Nov. 17. Hulu is debuting the show as part of its “Huluween” line-up, while Disney+ includes the show in its “Hallowstream” celebration. This is not the first show to see a simultaneous Disney+/Hulu release, as Love Victor season 3 and Flamin’ Hot both released on Hulu and Disney+ at the same time.

What is Goosebumps about?

Similar to the many other Goosebumps adaptations out there, viewers can expect plenty of the supernatural and paranormal aspects the books bring to life. The official synopsis of the show details that five high schoolers unintentionally release supernatural forces on their town and have to put their differences aside to recapture the spirits and save the day while also uncovering the secrets of their parents’ pasts as teens.

While it’s unclear if any specific Goosebumps stories will be adapted for the show, the promotional materials for the show have already teased the return of Slappy the Dummy. Arguably the most famous villain throughout the Goosebumps books, Slappy was the villain of the 2015 Goosebumps film. Heck, even Pixar took a page out of R.L. Stine’s book and made the ventriloquist henchmen in Toy Story 4 in a similar design to Slappy. So we’ll see on Oct. 13 how the show adapts the infamous doll for a new story.