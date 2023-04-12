As HBO Max transforms into the family-friendly Max, the streaming service began teasing a Harry Potter remake after months of discussion regarding a potential series. The series is already the subject of much discussion as die-hard Wizarding World fans react, uh, strongly to news of a reboot. The show is said to be a “decade-long” television series and will be a “faithful adaptation of the iconic books.” Not much is known about the series as it’s still in its beginning stages but we do know J.K. Rowling will executive produce the new show, a fact Potterheads are already criticizing.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been hoping to utilize the Harry Potter IP but needed Rowling’s approval before a series could go into production. Now that Rowling’s signed off the show can begin searching for a writer and showrunner to helm what some are already calling a sinking ship. With much left to do, it will still be a few years before we see the new Harry Potter scripted television series come to fruition.

When to expect the Harry Potter series

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

According to a report from Deadline, we’re looking at a release date of 2025/26 for the upcoming Harry Potter reboot. It’s unlikely the show can air much sooner than that given the series doesn’t have a writer attached as of yet. Once a script is written and the cast is finalized, the show can begin shooting. Given Zaslav’s desire to get a Harry Potter original series on Max as soon as possible, Warner Bros. Discovery will do whatever they can to expedite the process to get the show ready to air. As backlash continues to grow, it remains to be seen if fans tune in.