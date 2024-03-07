What is the ‘Red vs. Blue’ final season release date?

With Rooster Teeth shutting up shop, can we expect the release of the ‘Red vs. Blue' final season soon?

During its prime, Rooster Teeth was a beacon of quality entertainment that was made mostly for fun. One of the most popular web series to come out of the network was Red vs. Blue, a machinima sort of set in the Halo universe.

Unfortunately, Rooster Teeth’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery is set to shut it all down for good according to Variety. Rooster Teeth had supposedly not been profitable for years, and with the controversy from a couple years ago tarnishing the company’s reputation, it seems like the right time to put the whole thing to rest. That means no more Red vs. Blue, unfortunately. The show has been one of the most beloved creations to come out of Rooster Teeth, and it’s the second-longest running web series after Homestar Runner. They had an incredibly good run, 21 years and 18 seasons, but the next season will mark the end of the road.

When can we expect Red vs. Blue season 19 to release?

The nineteenth season, titled Red vs. Blue: Restoration, was officially announced back in July last year with the promise it would release sometime in 2024, although there hasn’t been any word on a specific date at the moment. The prologue is available to watch online and has been since last year, but fans have been left completely in the dark regarding the release of new episodes.

Typically viewers would be able to access episodes early on Rooster Teeth FIRST, a premium membership service for content from the company. With the announcement earlier this week, it’s uncertain where the final season will be released now.

Still, fans are looking forward to seeing season 19 when it finally drops, especially considering the fact that Burnie Burns and Matt Hullum are returning to write and direct.