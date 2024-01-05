What is ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed?’ The Netflix competition series, explained

"Will they split it evenly, or cut each other out to raise their take?"

Fans of Peacock’s The Traitors, Netflix’s The Mole, or Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge are sure to love Netflix’s The Trust: A Game of Greed equally as much, hitting the streaming service on January 10 and also focusing on themes of trust, deception, greed, and more.

Announced on December 8 — just moments after the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge was released — those who love competition shows have been eager to learn more about The Trust: A Game of Greed, asking dozens and dozens of questions surrounding the soon-to-be hit series.

What is The Trust: A Game of Greed?

How does The Trust: A Game of Greed work?

How big is the cash prize?

Who is the host?

For the answer to all of your queries, keep scrolling for everything we know so far about The Trust: A Game of Greed…

Hosted by acclaimed reporter, journalist, and former CNN correspondent Brooke Baldwin, The Trust: A Game of Greed brings together a group of strangers for a once-in-a-lifetime chance at a coveted $250,000 cash prize.

According to Netflix, “In this reality series, strangers compete to share a quarter of a million dollars. Will they split it evenly — or cut each other out to raise their take?” implying that the competition show has an aspect of betrayal.

As for how The Trust: A Game of Greed works, contestants are given the opportunity to anonymously vote each other out of “The Trust” each week — although it is optional, not mandatory — ultimately increasing their individual share of the prize pot. In addition to this, players gain access to “The Vault” each week as well, where they are given an offer that either benefits them individually, or benefits the group as a whole instead.

Based on their decisions, contestants can accidentally show their cards, ultimately creating distrust amongst the group. Yikes!

Aside from the lying, stealing, and cheating element of the soon-to-be hit series, contestants will get to know who their ten competitors really are throughout the The Trust: A Game of Greed, learning their intentions in a series of tests, ultimately determining who is a team player and out for themselves. Naturally — with a maximum of $250,000 on the line — the stakes are at an all time high!

Want to tune into The Trust: A Game of Greed for yourself? The competition show will land on Netflix on January 10, with batches of episodes dropping weekly for the following three weeks. Don’t forget to mark your calendars!