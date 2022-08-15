The newest subscription bundle is here with Paramount Plus bundling with… Walmart Plus? That’s right, the giant retailer has struck a deal with Paramount to include the essential tier of their streaming service with a subscription to Walmart’s service.

The deal will start in September, and the Paramount Plus Essential tier, which includes advertisements and usually costs $4.99 a month, will be bundled with Walmart Plus, which costs $12.95 a month. Walmart Plus gives its subscribers same-day delivery alongside discounts on gas, and six months of Spotify for free.

Paramount Plus is the home of many exclusive shows like Halo, The Offer, The Game, iCarly, 1883, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, alongside a series of South Park specials set to stream before new seasons of the show move to Paramount Plus in 2024. The new revival of Frasier is also set to debut on Paramount Plus, whenever that series is set to release.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are examples of films that are available on the service, although the streamer does have an outstanding catalog of older films, like The Conversation and Beverly Hills Cop. Or if you have more of a horror/thriller bone, Paramount Plus also has A Quiet Place and Jacob’s Ladder.

The move by Walmart makes their Walmart Plus service slightly more comparable to Amazon’s Prime service, which might not be a bad move in the long run, but we’ll find out more when the bundle is launched.

You can get the Paramount Plus Essential tier alongside the Walmart Plus subscription starting in September 2022.