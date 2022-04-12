What song is used in the ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer?

At long last, the heart-stopping first trailer for the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things has arrived. Much like the action-packed seasons before it, the fourth season appears to include its fair dose of musical nostalgia as inspired by the rockin’ ‘80s. After three long years, dedicated fans are now experiencing a fresh serving of retro music, which includes one of the most recognizable songs from the decade featured in the 196-second trailer.

The aforementioned trailer features a variety of unpredictable moments and unexpected twists, including the introduction of new monsters and villains while the core characters are shown in many different locations. It is truly a trailer to be remembered and will undoubtedly be one that is talked about for years to come.

What song is used in the Stranger Things 4 trailer?

In the feature-length trailer — which showcases several voice-overs from characters like Jim Hopper and Dr. Sam Owens — the song playing in the background is none other than “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey. Not only was the 1983 song a massive Billboard success, but the captivating lyrics perfectly convey the overall message of “separation” throughout the upcoming season.

The lyrics strike deep in the heart of Stranger Things’ fans, as lead vocalist Steve Perry sings: “Here we stand / Worlds apart, hearts broken in two, two, two.” As the climax within the trailer begins to build, viewers witness fan-favorite Hopper’s torment in Russia while Eleven, Joyce, Jonathan, and Will desperately try to adapt to a new life in California, separated from Hopper, Mike, Nancy, and the rest of the Hawkins clan.

Several other significant lyrics, as played throughout the clip, further establish that many characters from the original Hawkins group are now separated: “If he ever hurts you / True love won’t desert you / You know I still love you / Though we touched and went our separate ways.”

The legendary song was the perfect choice for a season that is truly going to test the limits of the show’s entire landscape as the penultimate season looks to forever change the direction of the hit series with its horror-inspired focus. We’ll certainly have to see when Vol. 1 of Stranger Things 4 drops on Netflix on May 27.