After three long years of anticipation, Netflix has finally released the first official trailer for season four of the massive sci-fi sensation Stranger Things. After the Stranger Things YouTube channel teased folks with a cryptic 24-hour countdown clock yesterday, devoted fans have been counting down the hours, minutes, and seconds until the expected trailer — and the time has at long last arrived.

The streaming platform dropped the official trailer earlier today, which can be seen above, and includes most fan favorites that viewers have become enamored with over the seasons — namely, Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Steve, and the core kids group. The penultimate season aims to showcase the aftermath of the critically-acclaimed season three finale and features many characters that are now separated from each other. The official synopsis is as follows:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

From what we’ve seen in the 196-second clip, the entire landscape of the series has changed. From gut-wrenching moments — including Max speaking to Billy’s tombstone, Eleven, Joyce and Will separated from Hawkins, and Hopper’s apparent torture in Russia — to fresh supernatural monsters and villains, the fourth season looks to perplex its viewers and create unexplainable chaos that will shake Hawkins to its core.

Part one of Stranger Things 4 arrives on Netflix on May 27, followed by part two on July 1.