What to know about ‘Silo’ Season 2 before watching

The second season of Silo will return to Apple TV Plus on Friday, Nov. 15, and fans will finally find out: what exactly happened to Juliette once she stepped outside the confines of the silo where she’s lived her entire life?

Recommended Videos

Watch now: Silo on Apple TV+

Season one concluded with Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) escaping. Now that she’s outside the silo, she has to find a way to get safe oxygen – and she isn’t sure where to look.

As viewers know, Silo is set 10,000 years in the future and follows a group of people who have lived in an underground silo since birth. The world outside the silo is toxic and dangerous — or so they’ve been led to believe. Juliette begins to question the story everyone has been told and decides to plot her escape, despite the resistance she faces as a result.

The location of the silo is not disclosed in the series, but it seems to be in the United States based on the characters in the show. The books that the show is based on explain that there are 50 silos throughout the country, and the first is in Georgia. Here’s what we know about the second season of Silo.

Silo is based on a trilogy of books

Silo might seem like the type of dystopia perfectly created for TV, but the show is actually based on a trilogy of books by Hugh Howey: Wool (2011), Shift (2013), and Dust (2013). The books follow the same general premise as the series.

A lot of the original cast is back

Many of the cast members from season one have returned for the second season. This includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robinson, Common, and Chinaza Uche. Newcomers include Steve Zahn.

The second season begins where the first ended

The second season will pick up right where the first left off: Ferguson’s Juliette has made it outside the silo and is now looking for a way to survive, as her suit is running out of oxygen. The season’s trailer appears to indicate that Juliette will explore another silo that’s clearly been abandoned.

When does Silo return?

Silo begins streaming on Apple TV Plus on Friday, Nov. 15. New episodes will debut each week until Jan. 17, 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy