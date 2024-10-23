‘What We Do in the Shadows’ cast bids farewell as final season premieres in time for Halloween

FX’s comedy horror mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows debuted its sixth and final season on Oct. 21, and the cast is saying goodbye to the quirky and loveable characters they’ve portrayed since 2019. The show is based on the 2014 mockumentary film of the same title, created by Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

The series revolves around four vampire roommates — Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — who live in Staten Island. The colorful cast also includes Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén), who is later revealed to be a descendant of Van Helsing the vampire hunter; and The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

In April 2024, a few journalists visited the What We Do in the Shadows set in Toronto to talk to the stars as they shoot episodes for the final season. During the table read, Demetriou felt a bit sad knowing it was the last time she’d do it, but said she had to power through to finish filming her scenes.

“I just love playing this character. I get to be in a comedy show that really puts being funny at the top of everything, and that, to me, is why I wanted to get into acting, to be funny,” the actress told Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, Novak felt bittersweet about leaving the character behind. “I guess I will remember this fondly for the rest of my very short career,” he jokingly said.

Writers tease how season 6 will involve murder and mayhem

At the New York Comic Con, What We Do in the Shadows showrunner Paul Simms explained the decision to end the series after season 6. “I think it’s better to go out on top, and better too soon than too late,” he said, alluding to the fact that some TV series go on for a long time, only to lose steam later and lose their audience. However, he also assured fans that season 6 will include all the things that he and the writers, Sam Johnson and Sarah Naftalis, want to do.

When talking about what they will miss most about the series, the cast agreed that they would miss portraying the kooky characters as well as working with each other the most. Guillén described the cast and crew members as “just funny naturally” and praised those who worked hard behind the scenes to create amazing sets, props, and costumes that brought the series alive.

Berry also noted that acting on a mockumentary-style show is quite different as it allows him the freedom to be in control of the situation. “You can do anything and stand anywhere. You don’t get to do that on lots of other things,” he explained. Proksch agreed and said he’s going to miss having the freedom to improvise and being encouraged to do “stupid stuff.”

As for what’s in store for the final season, the writers teased that it will include “Murder. Mayhem… a lot of office stuff, which has been a blast. This is a great season. You’re all going to be very happy.” Season 6 continues where the last season ended, and viewers will also be introduced to a new character. What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiered on Oct. 21 with three episodes. A new episode will be released weekly until the finale, which will air on Dec. 16, 2024.

