The 10 best vampire comedy movies

We’ve all indulged in a delightful overdose of the undead, perhaps surpassing our encounters with the living thanks to the eternal allure of vampire films. For decades, audiences have flocked to the theaters to see movies about vampires because of the thrill they provide and the universal themes they explore, such as immortality, sexual desire, and doing whatever it takes to survive. And when the dark vampire archetype gets a comic makeover, an interesting paradox is generated that pushes the genre’s limitations while digging into the absurdity and amusement that lurk in the shadows.

These top ten vampire comedy films — from cult classics like The Lost Boys to current gems like What We Do in the Shadows — offer a hilarious new perspective on the undead. They personify the ideal blend of horror and comedy, providing a wide range of laughs while faithfully delivering on the vampire theme, from metafilm satire and romantic comedy to high school drama and animated entertainment.

10. Vamps (2012)

Vamps is a comedy film directed by Amy Heckerling, best known for helming Clueless (1995). Alicia Silverstone and Krysten Ritter play Goody and Stacy, two vampire best friends in present-day New York City. The film shows the comedic side of vampire life, providing a satirical reflection on contemporary culture through the eyes of these two female vampires attempting to make sense of the modern world. Goody, played by Silverstone, was transformed into a vampire in the 1840s, whereas Stacy, played by Ritter, was transformed more lately.

This relationship provides an entertaining contrast in how they both view contemporary life. The girls’ romantic pursuits and the difficulties they have hiding their vampire identities are the primary plot points of the film. Stacy starts dating a Van Helsing (Dan Stevens), a descendent of the renowned vampire-hunting family, while Goody’s much older boyfriend (Richard Lewis) has no idea she’s a vampire. All sorts of comic and romantic complications arise as a result.

9. Once Bitten (1985)

The film Once Bitten, directed by Howard Storm, features young Jim Carrey as the naive and innocent Mark Kendall and Lauren Hutton as the elegant and seductive vampire, the Countess. The story centers on the Countess, who must drink the blood of a virgin three times each year before Halloween to maintain her youthful appearance and immortality. The Countess sets her sights on Mark, assuming he is a virgin like his somewhat puritanical girlfriend Robin (Karen Kopins).

There is much hilarity as the Countess tries to seduce Mark to finish the rite. Mark’s girlfriend and pals are shocked and confused when he gradually takes on vampiric characteristics. In this early appearance, before becoming a famous comedy star, Jim Carrey displays some of the humorous skills that would define his career. In particular, his character’s transformation into a vampire highlights his physical comedic skills. Lauren Hutton is also fantastic as the Countess; she brings a lot of sophistication, sensuality, and humor to her role.

8. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Genndy Tartakovsky, noted for his work on Samurai Jack and Dexter’s Laboratory, directed the animated comedy film Hotel Transylvania. With a voice cast that includes Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, and Andy Samberg, this film offers a humorous and kid-friendly spin on the vampire genre. The film follows Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) as he manages a luxurious resort for monsters far from civilization; he calls it Hotel Transylvania. His daughter Mavis, portrayed by Selena Gomez, is eager to leave the hotel, but he is overprotective of her.

When a human traveler named Jonathan (played by Andy Samberg) stumbles upon the motel and gets Mavis’s eye, much to Dracula’s horror, the plot heats up. Hotel Transylvania is notable for its witty humor, vibrant animation, and heartwarming story. Several well-known monsters — Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, and the Werewolf — appear in this comedic adaptation. The film deftly subverts the usual frightening depictions of these creatures by making them into likable heroes with flaws and charms.

7. Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

E. Elias Merhige directed the horror-comedy Shadow of the Vampire, a dramatized narrative of the production of the silent film masterpiece Nosferatu (1922). The film’s premise — that Max Schreck, who played Count Orlok in Nosferatu, was a real vampire — makes it unique. John Malkovich plays the maniacal film director F.W. Murnau who will stop at nothing to create a masterpiece. Willem Dafoe is fantastic as the creepy and quirky Max Schreck, an “actor” who never breaks character.

Shadow of the Vampire explores themes of art, obsession, and sacrifice through its unique concept. Murnau’s insatiable desire for his vision drives him to make dramatic and morally problematic acts, while Schreck’s vampire nature adds an unexpected and hazardous element to the set. The interactions between the cast and crew as they deal with Schreck’s increasingly strange and menacing conduct generate much of the film’s dark humor and suspense. Willem Dafoe received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance. Critics praised the film’s original plot, dark sense of comedy, and perceptive observations about the creative process.

6. Fright Night (1985)

Since its premiere in 1985, the horror comedy Fright Night has gained cult status. Written and directed by American filmmaker Tom Holland, the film follows the lead character, high school student Charley Brewster (played by William Ragsdale), who believes that his new neighbor Jerry Dandridge (Chris Sarandon), is actually a vampire. Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall), a former vampire hunter and current TV horror personality, comes to his aid when no one else believes him.

The fact that Fright Night successfully mixes humor and gore is one of its many strengths. The film is aware of and plays up the ridiculousness of its premise, adding humorous moments to balance out the more serious ones. However, the vampire menace is also taken seriously, and the film contains many tense and frightening sequences. Fright Night was well-received by audiences and continues to be a fan favorite. The movie was so popular that it spawned a sequel, Fright Night Part 2 (1988), a remake in 2011, and a direct-to-video sequel to the remake.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

The release of the comedy-horror picture Buffy the Vampire Slayer, directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui and written by Joss Whedon, had a minor impact. However, it ultimately achieved fame as the inspiration for the hugely popular television series of the same name. The film follows Buffy Summers (Kristy Swanson), a popular high school cheerleader, who has her world turned upside down when she discovers she is the chosen one and must fight the forces of darkness.

Merrick, a vigilante played by Donald Sutherland, becomes her guide and teacher in the fight against vampires. The plot thickens as the vampire king Lothos, played by Rutger Hauer, plans to take over the world, and it’s up to Buffy to stop him. Humor, sarcasm, and surprising moments of strength abound in the premise of a stereotypical, ditzy cheerleader changing into a vampire-killing heroine. Kristy Swanson is delightful to watch as Buffy, and she handles the role’s evolution from naive teenager to strong heroine with flair.

4. Vampire’s Kiss (1989)

Vampire’s Kiss‘s star, Nicolas Cage, gives an over-the-top portrayal as Peter Loew, a literary agent with mental issues whose life takes a weird turn once he meets a lady he thinks is a vampire. The transformation of Peter into a vampire is secondary to the story’s focus on his mental breakdown. He starts acting strangely, including wearing fake vampire teeth, hiding behind a couch turned on its side like a coffin, and becoming afraid of the sun.

Peter’s mania harms his relationships with others and makes life hell for his long-suffering assistant Alva, portrayed by Maria Conchita Alonso. Vampire’s Kiss is a darkly comic look at a man’s mental disintegration. Nicolas Cage gives an erratic, unsettling, and weirdly hilarious performance. His outrageous performance and dedication to the character have made him a cult hero and particular parts of his performance have become internet legends thanks to the proliferation of memes.

3. The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys is a teen horror film directed by Joel Schumacher. It has since become a cult classic and an enduring favorite among vampire movie lovers thanks to its blend of horror and humor, stylish direction, distinctive rock music, and innovative perspective on vampire history. The film depicts Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim), two brothers who migrate to the fictional California town of Santa Carla with their newly divorced mother (Dianne Wiest), a location riddled with biker gangs and labeled “The Murder Capital of the World.”

Sam and his quirky friends, the Frog Brothers (Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander), have to rescue Michael after the latter joins a group of young vampires led by the charismatic David (Kiefer Sutherland). The genre-hopping in The Lost Boys is a standout feature. There are many scary scenes and a modern, youthful take on vampire mythology, but the film also features humorous and exciting sequences. The Lost Boys was well-received by audiences and critics alike for its unique spin on the vampire mythos and its successful combination of horror and comedy.

2. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Independent film legend Jim Jarmusch helmed the American-British-German fantasy comedy-drama Only Lovers Left Alive. The film’s protagonists, Adam and Eve, are played by Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston, respectively, as two vampires who have been in love for centuries. Despite not being a typical comedy, the picture has a distinct, cynically comic tone thanks to its dry humor, creative screenplay, and original take on the vampire genre. The film contemplates love, art, culture, and existential boredom, full of a gloomy atmosphere.

Adam is an introverted musician who has become disillusioned with modern society, or “zombies,” as he calls us. He spends his days in Detroit’s emptiness writing sad music. Eve has a more positive attitude toward life because of her home in Tangier, where she reads literature in various languages. In this interpretation, the immortality of these characters is less a magical dream than a metaphor for the wisdom that comes with the passage of time and the sadness that comes from observing the endless cycles of human history.

1. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary comedy that provides a refreshing spin on the vampire film genre. New Zealanders Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement directed and starred in this movie they also produced. The film follows a group of vampire roommates navigating the everyday adventures of being undead in Wellington. The picture makes light of the stereotypes about vampires in popular culture by showing them dealing with mundane issues like making friends and doing laundry.

The primary protagonists are the 18th-century dandy Viago (Taika Waititi), the once-powerful and terrible vampire Vladislav (Jemaine Clement), the teenage rebel Deacon (Jonathan Brugh), and the elderly vampire Petyr (Ben Fransham), who looks and acts like Nosferatu. The vampires’ attempts to adapt to modern culture and resolve everyday roommate conflicts while grappling with their supernatural nature provide plenty of comic relief.