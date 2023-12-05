What will the finale of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 32 entail? Here’s everything we know so far

While contestants (as well as viewers at home) were under the impression that one pair would be eliminated at the end of the semi-final — likely Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, due to the fact that their scores have been significantly lower than their competitors — the team at Dancing With The Stars pulled the ultimate twist, with hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribero announcing that for the first time in the history of the beloved competition series, all five couples would advance to the finale.

With Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32, viewers are in for a treat…

Because there is one extra duo participating in the finale, the episode will be a whopping three hours tonight (December 5) — how exciting is that?

The highly-anticipated finale will kick off with a opening number choreographed by Ray Leeper, with all of the couples from Dancing With The Stars season 32 taking the stage one last time to dance to “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton. In addition to this, they will perform a holly jolly jive set to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” by Mariah Carey, choreographed by pros Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten and featuring appearances from hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough — these routines are sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

In addition to this, contestant Jason Mraz will perform his smash hit “I Feel Like Dancing” live on the Dancing With The Stars stage, all while the pros from the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour perform a dance routine, choreographed by the one and only Mandy Moore. The champions of Dancing With The Stars season 31, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, will return the ballroom as well, putting on a performance to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James.

Aside from all of the exciting twists and turns that are to come this evening, the five remaining couples will take the stage as well, performing both a redemption routine and a freestyle routine. Keep scrolling to see what these dances will entail…

What dance styles will the remaining couples participate in, and what songs will the remaining couples dance to for the Redemption Round?

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — Foxtrot to “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov — Samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev — Tango to “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy — Foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber — Salsa to “Get On Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan

What songs will the remaining couples dance to for the Freestyle Round?

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov — “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyoncé and “Level Up” by Ciara

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev — “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child and “Suéltate” by Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy — “Qué Calor” by District 78

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber — “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift and “Papi” by Jennifer Lopez

Set your alarms, because the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 will air tonight (December 5) from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu. Tune in to find out which couple will take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy…