Giphy has just unveiled their annual list of top GIFs of the year and Zendaya grabbed the crown thanks to a scene from season 2 of HBO’S Euphoria. In a blog post by GIPHY they discussed how the Emmy-nominated series provided many buzzy moments that could’ve very easily taken the top spots.

“In the end, it was Zendaya’s emotional “thank you” that consistently settled into the rotation of GIPHY users’ conversations over the course of the year. The combination of Zendaya’s undeniable star power, her powerful delivery of this line, and our users’ need for a strong way to say “thank you” to the people in their lives shot this GIF to the top of our list.”

The scene in question occurs in episode 6 of season 2 titled, “A thousand Little Trees of Blood.” Rue is on the phone with her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor Ali (Coleman Domingo) and asks for his forgiveness. When he accepts, she is overcome with emotions.

GIPHY goes on to explain how exactly they were able to pinpoint the most popular GIFS.

“In the metrics used to evaluate the top content of 2022, extra emphasis was placed on outliers from daily evergreen searches. This curatorial focus allows for a more insightful overview of content that derived its popularity from cultural and emotional spikes vs consistently trending search terms. By doing this, we feel confident that we’re not only providing a more diverse array of 2022’s most popular content, but also a more accurate interpretation of GIPHY’s use case this year.”

Euphoria season 3 is not expected to start shooting until 2023, with a possible 2024 release.