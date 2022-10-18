Earlier this year, it was reported that the legendary Teletubbies were coming back to delight toddlers and college students everywhere on Netflix. Now, a trailer for the project coming next month is out and audiences can see it is very much like the original show.

Today, Netflix released footage of the project on its official YouTube channel. It features Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po having the fun in the sun they are known for and the smooth sounds of Tituss Burgess. Those performing the Teletubby roles include Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage. The baby Tiddlytubbies are also set to appear and, for fans, the hype for the series not designed to be consumed by grown adults, is, somehow, actually real at this moment.

Though many are positive about the production, others are acting weird and directing much of their criticism at the baby in the sun, which is somehow a thing anyone has the time to do today.

The new run of Teletubbies debuts Nov. 14, consists of 26 episodes written by Catherine Williams and will follow the characters on wondrous adventures as they learn and grow in the 21st century. There will also be new songs for children to hear over and over, to the joy and occasional frustration of parents. The initial show began in the U.K. in 1997, first came to the U.S. in 1999 and was the subject of an earlier relaunch from 2015-18. Will this run enjoy more success than its predecessor? Everything hinges on whether The Noo-Noo makes its long-awaited return.