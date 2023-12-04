When and where can you stream the season 24 live shows of ‘The Voice?’

We pinpointed exactly how you can watch the top 12 take the stage.

With the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, and Playoff Rounds having come and gone on The Voice season 24, the highly-anticipated Live Shows are just hours away…

Each coach entered the Playoff Rounds with six spectacular singers, however, coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend were forced to split their respective teams in half, deciding which three individuals to send home and which three individuals to advance to the Live Shows. After a great deal of deliberation, Horan decided to save Huntley, Nini Iris, and Mara Justine, McEntire decided to save Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, and Jordan Rainer, Stefani decided to save Tanner Massey, BIAS, and Kara Tenae, and Legend decided to save Lila Forde, Mac Royals, and AZÁN — the talent is truly unmatched!

With the long-awaited Live Shows beginning tonight (December 4), keep scrolling to find out when and where you can stream the soon-to-be stellar performances from the top 12.

Photo via NBC

As mentioned, the Live Shows for The Voice season 24 begin tonight (December 4) at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock. While all 12 artists will take the stage this evening to put on performances that are sure to be nothing short of spectacular, the results will air tomorrow (December 5) at 9pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

To follow, the semi-finals will take place the next week, with performances on December 11 and results on December 12, all at the same times as the week prior.

Last but certainly not least, the finale will begin on December 18 with performances, and the champion of The Voice season 24 will be crowned on December 19 in a one-of-a-kind two-hour episode.

Buckle your seatbelts, because these next few weeks will be a wild ride!