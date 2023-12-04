Who are the top 12 artists who made it to the season 24 live shows of ‘The Voice?’

Which one of these individuals will be crowned the champion?

After weeks of Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, and Playoffs, the highly-anticipated Live Shows of The Voice season 24 are finally here, and coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend have picked only the best of the best to show America what they are made of.

With each coach entering the Playoffs with six stellar singers, Horan, McEntire, Stefani, and Legend were forced to split their respective teams in half, selecting only three individuals to advance to the Live Shows, and sending the other three individuals home.

After loads and loads of deliberation, keep scrolling to see which three contestants from each team will be performing during the long-awaited live shows tonight (December 4).

Team Niall — Mara Justine, Nini Iris, and Huntley

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

Although Alexa Wildish, Julia Roome, and Claudia B. gave phenomenal performances on The Voice stage during the Playoffs, coach Niall Horan could only keep three out of the six individuals he had remaining. Because of this, Horan made the gut-wrenching decision to save Mara Justine, Nini Iris, and Huntley instead, sending them to the highly-anticipated Live Shows over the other contestants.

With all three of these advancing artists receiving four-chair turns during the Blind Auditions, someone from Team Niall might just be crowned the champion of The Voice season 24 — their talent is truly unmatched!

Team Reba — Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, and Jordan Rainer

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

While coach Reba McEntire entered the Playoffs with six stellar singers — Jacquie Roar, Tom Nitti, Noah Spencer, Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer, and Ms. Monét — only three advanced to the live shows. While each and every artist sang their heart out, McEntire ultimately chose Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, and Jordan Rainer to move on in the competition, ready to take the stage tonight.

Serving as the only team with three women advancing to the long-awaited Live Shows, Team Reba is showcasing some serious girl power on The Voice season 24.

Team Gwen — BIAS, Kara Tenae, and Tanner Massey

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

While it was an extremely tough decision, coach Gwen Stefani ultimately sent BIAS, Kara Tenae, and Tanner Massey to the highly-anticipated Live Shows, despite Rudi, Stee, and Lennon VanderDoes knocking the socks off of the crowd (as well as the coaches) during the Playoffs.

Given that none of these advancing artists receiving four-chair turns during the Blind Auditions, Team Gwen is definitely the underdog of The Voice season 24, but do not count these three soon-to-be superstars out…

Team Legend — AZÁN, Lila Forde, and Mac Royals

Photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

With show-stopping performances from Kaylee Shimizu, Lila Forde, Kristen Brown, Mac Royals, Taylor Deneen, and AZÁN, coach John Legend had an extremely hard decision to make while choosing which three artists would advance to the long-awaited live shows. After a great deal of deliberation, he decided on AZÁN, Lila Forde, and Mac Royals over the other contestants.

With the other three coaches deeming Team Legend as the group to beat this season, chances are that one of these contestants will emerge as victorious at the end of The Voice season 24 — we will just have to wait and see!

Don’t forget to set your alarms, because the season 24 live shows of The Voice begin tonight (December 4) at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock. The results of these performances will air tomorrow (December 5) at 9pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock as well.