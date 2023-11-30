When and where can you watch the finale of the inaugural season of ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

How can you see who gets Gerry's final rose live?

Premiering on September 28, watching Gerry Turner‘s journey to find love for the second time — after tragically losing his wife and high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage — on The Golden Bachelor has been a true delight.

As of November 30, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor is finally coming to a close after two months, with either Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist receiving his final rose. Based on the trailers, it is sure to be jam-packed with drama!

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise),The Golden Bachelor is a spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, bringing together a group of senior citizens for a second chance at love. Staying true to the classics — one-on-one dates, group dates, rose ceremonies, and more — fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: will Gerry propose like the leading lads and ladies do on the other shows within Bachelor Nation, and if so, who will it be?

To find out for yourself, fans of The Golden Bachelor will need to tune into the tear-jerking two-hour finale this evening, but when and where can you watch it? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

As announced in an Instagram post from The Golden Bachelor, “It’s all happening LIVE tonight on #TheGoldenBachelor season finale at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.”

As mentioned a few weeks back, this highly-anticipated finale will run for two hours, including an “After The Final Rose” segment that is sure to answer any questions that viewers might be left with. Perhaps Gerry will even address the controversy that has recently come to light…

Because of this extended episode of The Golden Bachelor, Bachelor In Paradise will air from 10pm ET/PT to 11pm ET/PT this evening, instead of its usual time slot of 9pm ET/PT to 11pm ET/PT. It looks like we will need to swap out our Margaritas for Espresso Martinis to stay up!

Set your alarms if you are a fan of The Bachelor franchise, because tonight’s events are sure to be nothing short of spectacular.