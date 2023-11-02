What is the November schedule for ‘The Golden Bachelor?’ Hometown dates, fantasy suites, finale, and more

Okay ladies, when are we throwing our finale watch parties?

The Golden Bachelor is arguably the most wholesome series on television at the moment, and fans of Bachelor Nation are devastated that its inaugural season will come to a close this month. Fingers crossed that 71-year-old Gerry Turner finds love for the second time!

After tragically losing his wife and high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage, Gerry embarked on his journey as the Golden Bachelor, coining the phrase, “It’s never too late to fall in love again.” Admitting to falling in love with multiple women throughout his experience on the show, the process seems to be working out for him thus far, but how will the rest of the season play out?

Fortunately, we got you covered…

Keep scrolling to see the schedule for the remainder of The Golden Bachelor (and don’t forget to mark your calendars).

Leaves aren't the only gold you're seeing this November! Mark your datebooks and tell us what you're most excited for! pic.twitter.com/mkyaeRbL5H — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) November 1, 2023

According to a post from The Golden Bachelor via X (formerly known as Twitter), the schedule for the remainder of the season is as follows:

November 2: Hometown Dates

November 9: Women Tell All

November 16: Fantasy Suite Dates

November 30: Finale

Contrary to popular belief, the finale will not fall on Thanksgiving, with the franchise taking a night off on November 23 to “relax, refresh, rewatch” — how sweet is that?

After sending Ellen Goltzer, Sandra Mason, and Susan Noles home in a series of tear-jerking breakups, Gerry will visit the final three women in their hometowns in the next episode of The Golden Bachelor. He will visit Minneapolis, Minnesota with 64-year-old Leslie Fhima, Shrewsbury, New Jersey with 69-year-old Theresa Nist, and Benton City, Washington with 60-year-old Faith Martin.

At the end of the episode, either Leslie, Theresa, or Faith will be eliminated (leaving Gerry with his final two women), but who is the unlucky lady?

Catch a brand new episode of The Golden Bachelor tonight (November 2) at 8pm ET/PT to see for yourself.